‘Justice will be served’ to those Filipinos who were harassed by Russian prankster, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a Russian-born prankster and YouTuber, is back in the custody of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in the Philippines after briefly being transferred to a local jail facility to face charges. Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a Russian prankster, is back in the Philippines' Bureau of Immigration custody after facing charges for harassment.(Bureau of Immigration)

Vitaly, who gained infamy for harassing a security guard and multiple bystanders in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig, was labelled an “undesirable” foreign national by immigration authorities.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado made it clear that Zdorovetskiy would remain under BI custody. “He will not be allowed to roam around as he is already seen as an undesirable alien,” Viado stated in an official statement.

ALSO READ| Vitaly Zdorovetskiy case: Here's what will happen to Russian YouTuber after deportation halt

What did Vitaly do?

Zdorovetskiy has been in the BI's custody since 3 April, when he was arrested at a hotel in Pasay City. His arrest followed a mission order issued by the Bureau of Immigration in response to viral videos showing his disruptive and offensive behaviour in public spaces. One of the videos, which circulated widely online, showed him harassing a security guard and several passersby in BGC.

On June 11, he was temporarily transferred to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to face multiple charges of unjust vexation filed before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 153 in Taguig City. However, after posting bail, Zdorovetskiy was returned to the BI Warden Facility (BIWF) in Camp Bagong Diwa.

“Justice will be served to the fullest extent,” Viado said. “Foreign guests are expected to follow the law during their stay in the Philippines. We will not allow them to abuse our hospitality and disrespect our people and our country.”

Now, what's next for Vitaly Zdorovetskiy

Zdorovetskiy faces three counts of unjust vexation. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 18 months in jail.

Notably, a Change.org petition recently surfaced, accusing him of verbally assaulting a Filipino surfing instructor in Boracay.

While his legal team claims Zdorovetskiy has shown signs of remorse and is a changed man after spending two months in detention, many remain unconvinced. His lawyer said the YouTuber is willing to seek forgiveness from his victims should he be released.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla stated that deporting Zdorovetskiy has proven difficult. Neither of the two countries, the US or Russia, wants to receive him, he clarified.

ALSO READ| When will Vitaly Zdorovetskiy be released from Filipino prison? Breaking down what's happening with Russian YouTuber

“He will remain there for now in the Bureau of Immigration detention facility in Muntinlupa while he awaits his trial here. We will not deport him. He will be held accountable under the law here in the Philippines.”