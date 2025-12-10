Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
Winter’s newest star is a tiny dog in a knitted cap and scarf and the internet cannot deal with the cuteness

HT Infotainment Desk
Dec 10, 2025 02:14 pm IST

A video of a small dog wearing a knitted cap and scarf is a treat. Instagram users are calling it the cutest thing they’ve seen all season.

Winter has a way of slowing everything down. Mornings feel heavier. Blankets stay out all day. Scarves stop being optional. That seasonal shift is exactly what has helped a short, quiet Instagram video take off online. The clip shows an adorable dog sitting patiently on a padded mat indoors, dressed for cold weather in a knitted cap and matching scarf. The dog, named Hugo, is bundled up, looking calm and slightly confused about the attention.

Dog in knitted cap and scarf becomes winter’s cutest viral star(Instagram/amy.jo.simpson)
Dog in knitted cap and scarf becomes winter's cutest viral star(Instagram/amy.jo.simpson)

Doggo ready for winter

The outfit is cream-coloured, handmade and fitted just right. The cap has neat little holes for his ears, which stick out on either side, and a soft pom-pom on top. The scarf sits snug around his neck. He stays perfectly still, as the owner captures the video.

Watch it here:

Here is how the internet reacted

The dog simply sits there while the camera rolls. The owner informs that the cap and scarf have been knitted by her mother. Viewers clearly did not see it coming.

“This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” wrote a user. Another user summed up the shock factor perfectly saying “I don’t know what I was expecting but it wasn’t this. It’s everything and more.”

As the video circulated, the comments quickly turned into a pile-up of hearts, laughing emojis, and disbelief. “Omg! Adorable,” a viewer wrote. “Stop it, the ear holes,” added another one.

Others were ready to take action. “I'm obsessed. I have to learn how to knot ASAP!!!!!!”read a comment. Another viewer suggested bigger plans altogether. “Your mom needs to sell those to Pottery Barn Pets!!,” suggested a user.

Sometimes the internet doesn’t need much. Just a dog. A scarf. And ears poking out of a hat.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Winter's newest star is a tiny dog in a knitted cap and scarf and the internet cannot deal with the cuteness
