'Hats off to…': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's praise after India's miraculous Oval test win against England

Google CEO Sundar Pichai made his commentary debut last week during Day 3 of the fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval in London. A known cricket enthusiast, Pichai joined veteran broadcaster Harsha Bhogle in the commentary box during India’s second innings. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (left); India captain Shubman Gill and pacer Mohammed Siraj after India's victory against England in the fifth and final test match at the Oval on Monday. (ANI)

And on Tuesday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, another cricket enthusiast, couldn't resist expressing his views after India's miraculous victory in the final test on Monday. Taking to social media platform X, Satya Nadella called it a testament to the enduring charm of Test cricket. Nadella's post summarises the essence of the thrilling five-match series, which ended in a 2-2 draw after 25 days of intensely-fought battle on the grounds of England.

"25 days. 5 battles. Scores tied 2-2. This isn’t just a game — it’s Test Cricket in all its timeless glory. A series for the ages. Hats off to IND & ENG for the drama, grit, and greatness,” wrote Nadella, praising Shubman Gill-led Indian and Ben Stokes's English sides.

England versus India 2025 will go down as one of cricket's greatest test series of all time. More than 7,000 runs were scored, including a record-equalling 21 individual centuries, the sun shone most of the time and every match went into the fifth day.

The stadiums were packed and although tensions flared at times on the pitch - perhaps inevitable given the immense pressure - it was a series that featured all the best things that make test cricket such compulsive viewing.

With more and more one-day cricket around the world, it was a timely boost for the longest format of the sport which many people believe is fighting for its existence.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj was star in India's stunning win in the fifth Test against England that which helped them square the intensely-fought five-match series.

Mohammed Siraj (5/104) was the standout performer, delivering one of his finest performances under pressure. He finished the series with 23 wickets — the highest across both teams.

Set a record target of 374, England were well-placed at 339 for six at stumps on the penultimate day, before bad light and rain halted play. However, India picked up the remaining four wickets quickly on the final morning to bowl England out for 367.