Elon Musk is all hearts after Indian-origin partner uses Grok to animate his son’s doodle

Shivon Zilis, the Indian-origin Neuralink executive who is the mother of Elon Musk’s twins, recently shared a heartwarming post in which she used xAI’s Grok to bring her son’s starship doodle to life. The animated result not only delighted parents on social media but also drew an affectionate response from Musk himself. Shivon Zilis shared a drawing of a starship made by her 3-year-old son, Strider, addressed to "Daddy" Elon Musk. (X/ShivonZilis)

Zilis shared a drawing of a starship made by her 3-year-old son, Strider, addressed to "Daddy" Musk. The adorable creation showed a yellow spaceship flying to a pink Mars. Zilis then used Grok Imagine, a new generative AI tool that allows users to create AI images and videos from text prompts, to bring the drawing to life.

"Imagine bringing images to life," she wrote in the caption. The video garnered thousands of views, and among the hundreds of parents sharing animated versions of their own children's paintings, Musk also left a love-struck reaction. Sharing a simple smiling emoji with hearts around it, the X owner reacted to the post, later resharing it with the caption: 'Grok Imagine can turn your child’s drawing into an animated movie."

The prompt gained popularity with many parents who praised it as an opportunity to celebrate their children's art. "The way my kids will learn art is so different. In a good way. They can truly see their imagination come to life," said one user.

Another added, "That's such a great way to inspire kids to keep creating art and also preserve it for a long time."

Zilis Zilis, born to a Canadian father and a mother of Indian Punjabi descent, shares four children with Elon Musk: twins Strider and Azure, a daughter named Arcadia, and a son named Seldon Lycurgus.