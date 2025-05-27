Is Taylor Swift at AMAs tonight? Swifties await ‘Reputation’ (TV) announcement

The 2025 American Music Awards have officially kicked off at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, with host Jennifer Lopez opening the night with a high-energy performance. J.Lo lit up the stage with her own hit “Dance Again” and surprised fans by dancing to chart-toppers like Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," Charli XCX and Billie Eilish's “Guess,” and Benson Boone's “Beautiful Things.” Taylor Swift may use the AMAs 2025 stage to unveil Reputation (Taylor’s Version). (AP)

Stars including Megan Moroney, Shaboozey, Machine Gun Kelly, Becky G, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Rebecca Black, and Kehlani were spotted on the red carpet.

But the biggest question remains: Has Taylor Swift arrived?

Swifties are on high alert amid speculation that the pop icon may use the AMAs stage to unveil Reputation (Taylor’s Version), her long-awaited re-recorded sixth studio album. So far, she has not made an appearance.

Here is the complete list of categories and nominees:

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

New Artist of the Year

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

Album of the Year

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli xcx, Brat

Gracie Abrams, The Secret of Us

Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You

Kendrick Lamar, GNX

Post Malone, F-1 Trillion

Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”

Hozier, “Too Sweet”

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”

Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Collaboration of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, “Luther”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”

Marshmello & Kane Brown, “Miles on It”

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, “APT.”

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, “Fortnight”

Social Song of the Year

Chappell Roan, “HOT TO GO!”

Djo, “End of Beginning”

Doechii, “Anxiety”

Lola Young, “Messy”

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”

Favorite Touring Artist

Billie Eilish

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Favorite Music Video

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

KAROL G, “If I Had Met You Before”

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile”

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Album

Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli xcx, Brat

Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Favorite Pop Song

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”

Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”

Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Favorite Male Country Artist

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Shaboozey

Favorite Female Country Artist

Beyoncé

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Duo or Group Country Favorite

Dan + Shay

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

Jelly Roll, Beautifully Broken

Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?

Post Malone, F-1 Trillion

Shaboozey, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going

Favorite Country Song

Jelly Roll, “I Am Not Okay”

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, “High Road”

Luke Combs, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Sexyy Red

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You

Gunna, one of wun

Kendrick Lamar, GNX

Tyler, The Creator, Chromakopia

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, “Like That”

GloRilla, “TGIF”

GloRilla & Sexyy Red, “Whatchu Kno About Me”

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, “Luther”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Tyla

Favorite R&B Album

Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller

PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

SZA, SOS Deluxe: LANA

The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow

Favorite R&B Song

Chris Brown, “Residuals”

Muni Long, “Made for Me”

SZA, “Saturn”

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti, “Timeless”

Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Feid

Featherweight

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Favorite Female Latina Artist

Becky G

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Caliber 50

Regulated Force

Firme Group

Frontera Group

Julión Álvarez and his Norteño Band

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny, I SHOULD HAVE TAKEN MORE PHOTOS

Regulated Force, Hurt But Not Repentant

Featherweight, EXODUS

Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra

Tito Double P, UNCOMFORTABLE

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny, “DtMF”

FloyyMenor X Cris Mj, “Gata Only”

KAROL G, “If I Had Met You Before”

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Your Wedding”

Shakira, “Single”

Favorite Rock Artist

Hozier

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

Twenty One Pilots

Zach Bryan

Favorite Rock Album

Hozier, Unreal Unearth: Unending

Koe Wetzel, 9 Lives

The Marías, Submarine

Twenty One Pilots, Clancy

Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene

Favorite Rock Song

Green Day, “Dilemma”

Hozier, “Too Sweet”

Linkin Park, “The Emptiness Machine”

Myles Smith, “Stargazing”

Zach Bryan, “Pink Skies”

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

Charli xcx

David Guetta

John Summit

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)

Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Asake

Rema

Items

Tyla

Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop Artist

ATEEZ

Jimin

RM

ROSÉ

Stray Kids