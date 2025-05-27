Is Taylor Swift at AMAs tonight? Swifties await ‘Reputation’ (TV) announcement
Swifties are on high alert amid speculation that Taylor Swift may use the AMAs 2025 stage to unveil Reputation (Taylor’s Version).
The 2025 American Music Awards have officially kicked off at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, with host Jennifer Lopez opening the night with a high-energy performance. J.Lo lit up the stage with her own hit “Dance Again” and surprised fans by dancing to chart-toppers like Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," Charli XCX and Billie Eilish's “Guess,” and Benson Boone's “Beautiful Things.”
Stars including Megan Moroney, Shaboozey, Machine Gun Kelly, Becky G, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Rebecca Black, and Kehlani were spotted on the red carpet.
But the biggest question remains: Has Taylor Swift arrived?
Swifties are on high alert amid speculation that the pop icon may use the AMAs stage to unveil Reputation (Taylor’s Version), her long-awaited re-recorded sixth studio album. So far, she has not made an appearance.
Here is the complete list of categories and nominees:
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
New Artist of the Year
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman
Album of the Year
Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli xcx, Brat
Gracie Abrams, The Secret of Us
Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
Kendrick Lamar, GNX
Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”
Hozier, “Too Sweet”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Collaboration of the Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA, “Luther”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
Marshmello & Kane Brown, “Miles on It”
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, “APT.”
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, “Fortnight”
Social Song of the Year
Chappell Roan, “HOT TO GO!”
Djo, “End of Beginning”
Doechii, “Anxiety”
Lola Young, “Messy”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”
Favorite Touring Artist
Billie Eilish
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Favorite Music Video
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
KAROL G, “If I Had Met You Before”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Benson Boone
Bruno Mars
Hozier
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Album
Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli xcx, Brat
Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Favorite Pop Song
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”
Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Favorite Male Country Artist
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Shaboozey
Favorite Female Country Artist
Beyoncé
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Duo or Group Country Favorite
Dan + Shay
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
Jelly Roll, Beautifully Broken
Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?
Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
Shaboozey, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going
Favorite Country Song
Jelly Roll, “I Am Not Okay”
Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, “High Road”
Luke Combs, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, The Creator
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Doechii
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Sexyy Red
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
Gunna, one of wun
Kendrick Lamar, GNX
Tyler, The Creator, Chromakopia
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, “Like That”
GloRilla, “TGIF”
GloRilla & Sexyy Red, “Whatchu Kno About Me”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA, “Luther”
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
PARTYNEXTDOOR
The Weeknd
Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Tyla
Favorite R&B Album
Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller
PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
SZA, SOS Deluxe: LANA
The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow
Favorite R&B Song
Chris Brown, “Residuals”
Muni Long, “Made for Me”
SZA, “Saturn”
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti, “Timeless”
Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Feid
Featherweight
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Favorite Female Latina Artist
Becky G
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Young Miko
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
Caliber 50
Regulated Force
Firme Group
Frontera Group
Julión Álvarez and his Norteño Band
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny, I SHOULD HAVE TAKEN MORE PHOTOS
Regulated Force, Hurt But Not Repentant
Featherweight, EXODUS
Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra
Tito Double P, UNCOMFORTABLE
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny, “DtMF”
FloyyMenor X Cris Mj, “Gata Only”
KAROL G, “If I Had Met You Before”
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Your Wedding”
Shakira, “Single”
Favorite Rock Artist
Hozier
Linkin Park
Pearl Jam
Twenty One Pilots
Zach Bryan
Favorite Rock Album
Hozier, Unreal Unearth: Unending
Koe Wetzel, 9 Lives
The Marías, Submarine
Twenty One Pilots, Clancy
Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene
Favorite Rock Song
Green Day, “Dilemma”
Hozier, “Too Sweet”
Linkin Park, “The Emptiness Machine”
Myles Smith, “Stargazing”
Zach Bryan, “Pink Skies”
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
Charli xcx
David Guetta
John Summit
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast
Twisters: The Album
Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Asake
Rema
Items
Tyla
Wizkid
Favorite K-Pop Artist
ATEEZ
Jimin
RM
ROSÉ
Stray Kids