Jennifer Lopez sued for posting paparazzi pictures of herself; damages filed for $150K per photo

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez is being sued for posting paparazzi pictures of herself at a Hollywood party on her X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. A BBC report claims that damages worth $150K are being sought per photo by the photographer and his paparazzi agency. (Also Read: Jennifer Lopez suffers facial injury with black eye and cuts; posts pic with doctor who ‘stitched her up’) File photo of Jennifer Lopez attending the Good Night, and Good Luck Broadway opening night in New York.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez sued for posting her pics

Photographer Edwin Blanco and his agency, Backgrid, claim that Jennifer used the pictures without their permission. She posted pictures of herself arriving at the Amazon MGM Studios and Vanity Fair Party in Los Angeles the night before the Golden Globes in January. Both Edwin and Backgrid have filed lawsuits against her, claiming copyright for two photos she posted.

They argued that the pictures were used “to promote Ms Lopez's public appearances, boost user engagement, increase shareability, and lend credibility to her branded content.” JLo posted the pictures on her social media with the caption “GG Weekend Glamour,” and they were re-shared by numerous fans and fashion pages, states the publication. She was dressed in a white dress and a matching faux fur coat outside of Chateau Marmont.

What do the photographer-agency claim?

The lawsuits reportedly said, “Ms Lopez's unauthorised use of the Images is commercial in nature, intended for the purpose of self-promotion. For example, Ms Lopez used the Images to spotlight the designer of her clothing and jewellery, leveraging the publicity from the event to promote her fashion affiliations and brand partnerships.”

This is not the first time JLo has faced legal action for sharing photos without permission. She was also sued in 2019 and 2020 for doing the same. Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid and Khloe Kardashian have also faced similar legal complaints in the past. The legal documents also reportedly state that Backgrid and Edwin contacted the singer-actor’s representatives to agree on a deal and payment for the pictures, but she did not sign the agreement.