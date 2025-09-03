Stefon Diggs injury update: Will Patriots WR play vs Raiders in Week 1? Mike Vrabel's decision revealed

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was out of the preseason, recovering from a torn ACL sustained while playing for the Houston Texans. However, fans got a positive update ahead of Week 1. Coach Mike Vrabel said on Tuesday that the 31-year-old fantasy superstar will play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) reacts after catching a pass during a joint NFL football training camp with the Minnesota Vikings(AP)

Diggs signed a three-year contract with the Patriots in March, worth up to $63.5 million. "As of today, he'll be out there," Vrabel said on WEEI 93.7 FM in Boston.

In New England, Stefon Diggs will join a WR-heavy depth chart. However, he will be ahead of Kayshon Boutte, Pop Douglas, and Mack Hollins.

The Patriots parted ways with former coach Jerod Mayo after just one season following the team’s second straight 4-13 finish. Now, Mike Vrabel has an uphill task in front of him. He has already been a part of Bill Belichick-led three Super Bowl wins (2001, 2003, and 2004). Diggs is a key part of their offense.

The 31-year-old caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games (all starts) last season with the Texans. He has 857 career catches for 10,491 yards and 70 touchdowns in 144 regular- season games (136 starts) with the Minnesota Vikings (2015-19), Buffalo Bills (2020-23) and Texans. He also owns 69 receptions for 909 yards and four touchdowns in 14 postseason games.

New England Patriots 2025 Depth Chart

QB: Drake Maye, Joshua Dobbs

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Antonio Gibson

WR: DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism

LWR: Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte

RWR: Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams

TE: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Jack Westover

LT: Will Campbell, Vederian Lowe

LG: Jared Wilson, Caedan Wallace

C: Garrett Bradbury, Ben Brown

RG: Mike Onwenu

RT: Morgan Moses, Marcus Bryant

Defense

LDE: Christian Barmore, Joshua Farmer

NT: Khyiris Tonga, Jeremiah Pharms

RDE: Milton Williams

LOLB: K’Lavon Chaisson, Keion White, Anfernee Jennings

LILB: Robert Spillane, Jack Gibbens

RILB: Christian Ellis, Marte Mapu

ROLB: Harold Landry, Elijah Ponder

NB: Marcus Jones, Alex Austin

LCB: Carlton Davis, DJ James

SS: Craig Woodson, Kyle Dugger

FS: Jaylinn Hawkins, Dell Pettus

RCB: Christian Gonzalez, Brenden Schooler

Special Teams

K: Andy Borregales

P: Bryce Baringer

H: Bryce Baringer

KR: TreVeyon Henderson, Antonio Gibson

PR: Marcus Jones, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism

LS: Julian Ashby