Stefon Diggs injury update: Will Patriots WR play vs Raiders in Week 1? Mike Vrabel's decision revealed
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was out of the preseason, recovering from a torn ACL sustained while playing for the Houston Texans. However, fans got a positive update ahead of Week 1. Coach Mike Vrabel said on Tuesday that the 31-year-old fantasy superstar will play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Diggs signed a three-year contract with the Patriots in March, worth up to $63.5 million. "As of today, he'll be out there," Vrabel said on WEEI 93.7 FM in Boston.
In New England, Stefon Diggs will join a WR-heavy depth chart. However, he will be ahead of Kayshon Boutte, Pop Douglas, and Mack Hollins.
The Patriots parted ways with former coach Jerod Mayo after just one season following the team’s second straight 4-13 finish. Now, Mike Vrabel has an uphill task in front of him. He has already been a part of Bill Belichick-led three Super Bowl wins (2001, 2003, and 2004). Diggs is a key part of their offense.
The 31-year-old caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games (all starts) last season with the Texans. He has 857 career catches for 10,491 yards and 70 touchdowns in 144 regular- season games (136 starts) with the Minnesota Vikings (2015-19), Buffalo Bills (2020-23) and Texans. He also owns 69 receptions for 909 yards and four touchdowns in 14 postseason games.
New England Patriots 2025 Depth Chart
QB: Drake Maye, Joshua Dobbs
RB: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Antonio Gibson
WR: DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism
LWR: Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte
RWR: Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams
TE: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Jack Westover
LT: Will Campbell, Vederian Lowe
LG: Jared Wilson, Caedan Wallace
C: Garrett Bradbury, Ben Brown
RG: Mike Onwenu
RT: Morgan Moses, Marcus Bryant
Defense
LDE: Christian Barmore, Joshua Farmer
NT: Khyiris Tonga, Jeremiah Pharms
RDE: Milton Williams
LOLB: K’Lavon Chaisson, Keion White, Anfernee Jennings
LILB: Robert Spillane, Jack Gibbens
RILB: Christian Ellis, Marte Mapu
ROLB: Harold Landry, Elijah Ponder
NB: Marcus Jones, Alex Austin
LCB: Carlton Davis, DJ James
SS: Craig Woodson, Kyle Dugger
FS: Jaylinn Hawkins, Dell Pettus
RCB: Christian Gonzalez, Brenden Schooler
Special Teams
K: Andy Borregales
P: Bryce Baringer
H: Bryce Baringer
KR: TreVeyon Henderson, Antonio Gibson
PR: Marcus Jones, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism
LS: Julian Ashby