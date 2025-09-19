Disney losing subscribers after Jimmy Kimmel show's suspension? Latest amid Charlie Kirk row

Several people on X, claiming to be Disney subscribers, are saying they have canceled their plans in wake of ABC suspending Jimmy Kimmel's show indefinitely. The network, owned by Disney, took this call after Kimmel's comment on Tyler Robinson, the Charlie Kirk shooting suspect. Jimmy Kimmel's show was suspended indefinitely and the comedian is reportedly 'livid' due to ABC's decision.(AP)

Kimmel, on Monday, had said “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

However, his remark drew backlash and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Brendan Carr urged ABC and affiliate stations to take action. Now, as a reaction to ABC's move, many are purportedly seeking to cancel their Disney subscriptions.

What users are saying

Several people on X said they were canceling their Disney/Hulu subscriptions. Hulu, the streaming service, is also owned by Disney, which is why it is facing boycott calls.

“I canceled my subscription. I stand with Kimmel,” a person said on X, sharing a photo of a canceled Hulu subscription. Another remarked, “Just CANCELLED my Hulu subscription. I will not support any corporation that allows the trump administration to takes away my First Amendment!”

Yet another person said, “Just cancelled my Disney Plus/Hulu subscription. If you want to usher in authoritarian rule, you no longer receive my money.”

One individual on X even suggested ‘pausing’ the Disney subscription for as long as Kimmel's show is paused.

“You can Pause your Disney+ subscription. Pause it as long as Kimmel is 'paused'. And pause until Disney files a public apology. Including admitting blatant partisanship here, falsely implicating Kimmel like you'd see on conservative propaganda outlets like Fox, NewsMax, OANN and Sinclair,” they posted.

The news of ABC suspending Kimmel's show was welcomed by Donald Trump, who posted about it on Truth Social, his social media platform. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that the 57-year-old comedian was ‘livid’ with the network's decision, and was reportedly looking for ways to get out of his contract with ABC.