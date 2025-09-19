‘I stand with Jimmy Kimmel’: Fans show new wave of support after show yanked off the air over Charlie Kirk comments

Disney’s ABC cancelling Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show indefinitely has prompted a new wave of support from the fans. Many shared their thoughts on X using the phrase “I stand with Jimmy Kimmel.” People criticised the network, claiming this move violates free speech. Fans have slammed Disney’s ABC for pulling ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ off the air. (Screengrab)

Social media shows support for Jimmy Kimmel:

An individual commented, “THIS IS ABSOLUTE BULLS**T: Disney is pulling Jimmy Kimmel's show ‘indefinitely’ because he made some comments about Charlie Kirk. Bending the knee to fascism again? F**k you, @Disney cowards. I STAND WITH JIMMY KIMMEL.”

Another asked, “I completely stand with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. What about you?” A third added, “Far from France, I stand with Jimmy Kimmel. I stand for free speech as the US Constitution guarantees.”

A fourth wrote, “Yes! I stand with Jimmy Kimmel and free speech! We should not tolerate the undermining of our constitutional right to speak freely, as the 1st Amendment does. Trump's administration is out of control.”

Many have tweeted about cancelling their Disney+ subscriptions over the show's cancellation. An individual remarked, “I cancelled @hulu & @DisneyPlus immediately. @Disney was nice enough to ask for my reason. My reason- ABC caving to Trump & his fascism. I know my cancellations won't matter, but if enough of us cancel, it WILL matter. Hurt 'em where it counts, their wallets!”

Why was ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ cancelled?

The host was pulled off the air over his remarks about the shooting of Charlie Kirk. The conservative activist was shot and killed while talking about gun violence at an event at a Utah college.

Rolling Stones reported that several network executives believe the host was axed due to the threat of the Donald Trump administration.