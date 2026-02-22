Erika Kirk 'affair': Debunking bizarre cheating rumors and boyfriend buzz; ‘Candace Owens needs to…’

“Was Erika cheating on Charlie with a woman?,” one person asked on X. They shared a screenshot of a photo of Charlie and Erika Kirk together. Below that, a person's comment could be read which allegedly said “Happy Anniversary”. To this Erika Kirk allegedly replied with a series of cat emoticons.

To be sure, these claims have been put forth by unverified profiles. They have shared alleged screenshots from Kirk's social media account to try and establish their claim.

Erika Kirk has been firmly in the public eye since she became the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) CEO following husband Charlie Kirk 's assassination. During this time there has been a lot of interest in her personal life and past, which has often times led to speculation and even bizarre claims. One such claim doing the rounds now on social media is about an alleged affair involving Kirk.

Another profile shared yet another alleged interaction between said person and Erika Kirk. “I love you with all my heart…,” the person allegedly tells Erika, as per the screenshots, to which Erika allegedly replies “I LOVE YOU.”

Other conversational snippets have been shared to drive the speculations about an affair home. Given that the comments have often allegedly been attached to photos of Erika and Charlie Kirk, there were speculations of cheating involved. In one such instance the person allegedly tells Erika, ‘Can I go swimming in your eyes angel.’

Reactions to claims Several people reacted to the claims made about Erika Kirk. “Candace Owens needs to title her Erika series ‘Who the hell did Charlie marry?’ Because what is this woman?????,” one person commented. Another added, “I'm trying to think of something more obvious but I got nothin'.”

Yet another said, “Erika was doing everything she was t supposed to be doing !”.

This is not the first time Erika's personal life has come under the microscope. There have been several past conspiracies about her earlier alleged boyfriends, but none of these have been backed by concrete evidence either.

Fact-checking Erika Kirk ‘affair’ claims Despite the social media chatter, this is nothing to indicate any cheating or affair on Erika Kirk's part. Those close to the couple have on multiple instances lauded their relationship.

Erika Kirk has also spoken very fondly and lovingly of Charlie, following his September 10, 2025, assassination when attending an event at the Utah Valley University.

Some people on X also chose not to read too much into Erika's alleged conversations, claiming that girls who were friends often spoke this way. “No proof she did whatever, all heresy and slander. And girls with their gal pals back then mess around with each other, which would've included herself before Charlie changed her life for the better (not in the context you're trying to think),” a person remarked.

By all accounts, any claims of cheating and affairs regarding Erika Kirk are false and unproven. She married Charlie Kirk in 2021, after they began dating in 2019. The two had two children together.