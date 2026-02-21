Candace Owens v Erika Kirk: Woman accused of prior knowledge of Charlie Kirk's assassination speaks out; ‘manipulative’

Now, this woman, who is also reportedly Erika Kirk's friend, spoke to conservative commentator Graham Allen. The latter shared snippets of their interaction on X, saying “exposing Candace Owens lies about Erika Kirk…No more games! Just the TRUTH!!”.

TPUSA founder, Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot and killed when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, and Owens has come up with numerous conspiracy theories since then. Some of them include alleging Israeli intervention and pointing fingers at TPUSA , including Erika. Notably, Owens has never provided any proof to back up these claims.

Candace Owens has been facing massive backlash online after a woman she accused of having prior knowledge of Charlie Kirk's death , slammed her during an interview. The conservative podcaster had levelled allegations against this woman while questioning Kirk's widow and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk 's alibi at the time of the assassination.

In another post, he wrote “The woman Candace Owens accused of having prior knowledge of Charlie Kirk’s assassination DEBUNKS her horrific lie!! Candace attacked her, her daughter, and Erika Kirk. We just exposed her LIE!”.

What did Erika Kirk's friend say and what were the reactions? The woman who was interviewed was Tracy Martin, reportedly Erika's longtime friend. Her daughter reportedly works for the TPUSA CEO. Owens had alleged that Martin's daughter, who she claimed was Erika's assistant, had a ‘bad feeling’ about attending the UVU event where Kirk was shot.

Speaking her mind, the woman first started off with praise for Erika. This comes amid scrutiny on social media of the TPUSA CEO over allegations about her past. “Charlie knew exactly who he was marrying and God knew that Erika would be the woman she is right now.”

Speaking of Owens's allegations, the woman added “I think when something is taken out of context, plugged into the narrative and then ran out, I can see where people get twisted on this.” Calling it ‘very manipulative’, the woman continued that when one deals with a ‘conspiracy psychosis’ one realizes they can ‘feed the narrative and then they are able to reframe that in any way they wanted to.’

As Allen's interview platform served as a sort of takedown of Owens' conspiracy theories, several cheered online. “I'm ready to see God bring His just rewards to this vile woman,” one person remarked.

Another added “time to come clean and check into a mental hospital! You’re being debunked and caught in your disgusting, vile lies! Did you really think we would all let you attack a grieving widow and not fight to expose YOU! Get some mental help!”.

Yet another person joined in, saying “Candace slandered Erika's BFF Tracy Martin, claiming she had foreknowledge of Charlie's death. Tracy proved otherwise and asked Candace, 'how are you going to right this wrong against my family?' Candace promised to ‘instantaneously’ put a message out. SHE STILL HASN'T.”