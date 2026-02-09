How many views did TPUSA's halftime show really get? Candace Owens alleges ‘inflated’ numbers
Bad Bunny’s halftime topped 160M views, but TPUSA’s rival show lacks official numbers. Estimates range 4.5–6M, with critics disputing far-right claims of 50M.
The alternative to Bad Bunny's halftime performance at the Super Bowl, the 'All American Halftime' organized by TPUSA, got millions of views. While broadcasters have confirmed that Bad Bunny clocked over 160 million views, potentially setting a record, the viewership for the TPUSA halftime has caused a row.
TPUSA has not revealed an official figure for how many viewers tuned in for the All-American Halftime Show. Social media estimates initially put the figure around 4.5 million to 6 million views when the show was airing. Some far-right commentators are suggesting that the total viewership, including all the streams, clocked at nearly 50 million.
Why TPUSA Viewership Numbers Are Being Disputed
However, the figures have been disputed by many, including popular conservative commentator Candance Owens. It started with one X user who posted a screenshot of the view count on the YouTube stream. It showed around 5,000 views just as the stream ended around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
"The one thing you can’t fake on YouTube is comments," the user wrote, sharing the screenshot. “And if you had 5 million live views, you would expect the view count to be something like 15 million as soon as it finishes—now. After processing maybe 60 million. Dear oh dear.”
Candace Owens retweeted the post fueling further speculations about the viewership of the show.
"The problem with people who have a lot of money they didn’t earn, is that they tend to have no idea how stuff actually works," Owens wrote. “No, this is not a possible result if you truly had 5.2 million live viewers. Sorry America, everything is still fake and gay until further notice.”
The TPUSA halftime show was pitted as an alternative to the Puerto Rican singer's performance by the conservative camp, who are opposed to Bad Bunny's political views. President Donald Trump endorsed the show and said he will watch it instead of the Bad Bunny performance.
