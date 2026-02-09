How many views did TPUSA's halftime show really get? Candace Owens alleges ‘inflated’ numbers

The alternative to Bad Bunny's halftime performance at the Super Bowl, the 'All American Halftime' organized by TPUSA, got millions of views. While broadcasters have confirmed that Bad Bunny clocked over 160 million views, potentially setting a record, the viewership for the TPUSA halftime has caused a row. The TPUSA halftime show was headlined by singer Kid Rock. (Getty Images via AFP)

TPUSA has not revealed an official figure for how many viewers tuned in for the All-American Halftime Show. Social media estimates initially put the figure around 4.5 million to 6 million views when the show was airing. Some far-right commentators are suggesting that the total viewership, including all the streams, clocked at nearly 50 million.

Why TPUSA Viewership Numbers Are Being Disputed However, the figures have been disputed by many, including popular conservative commentator Candance Owens. It started with one X user who posted a screenshot of the view count on the YouTube stream. It showed around 5,000 views just as the stream ended around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

"The one thing you can’t fake on YouTube is comments," the user wrote, sharing the screenshot. “And if you had 5 million live views, you would expect the view count to be something like 15 million as soon as it finishes—now. After processing maybe 60 million. Dear oh dear.”