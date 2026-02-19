Erika Kirk's Corcoran Group link in focus amid company's Epstein links; ‘handled his assets…’
Erika Kirk, widow of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, once worked at Corcoran Group; Epstein property sales revived speculation, but DOJ files name neither Kirk.
Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Points USA founder Charlie Kirk, worked as a real estate agent with New York City-based real estate dealers, the Corcoran Group. A September 2025 article on USA Today noted that Erika was working with the group at the time of Charlie's death then.
Erika Kirk now heads his late husband's organization, TPUSA, as its Chairman and CEO. It is unclear if she is still associated with Corcoran Group. However, the links have resurfaced amid the DOJ's release of Epstein files.
The Corcoran Group handled the sale of Jeffrey Epstein high-profile properties across the US to compensate his victim. The sales were carried out by Corcoran Group agent Kerry Warwick, who listed and sold Epstein's Pam Beach mansion and his New York City townhouse.
Speculation about Erika Kirk's purported link to Epstein rose amid the connection. However, it is unclear if Erika Kirk was with Corcoran Group when they were involved in the sale of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Additionally, there is no mention of Erika or Charlie Kirk in the millions of pages of Epstein files released by the Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
Viral Erika Kirk Conversation Dominates Online Conversations
Since the death of Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk shot to global headlines and has since made several high-profile appearances alongside Trump and members of his administration. But, along with the spike in popularity, misinformation about the 37-year-old keeps going viral on social media.
A recent rumor to go viral concerned Erika Kirk allegedly being written out of Charlie Kirk's will after Charlie purportedly found out that she was cheating. The claim emerged from a parody account and was false. Another rumor claimed that Erika Kirk groomed a 15-year-old in 2014, and even Candace Owens amplified it. But it also turned out to be without any evidence.
Meanwhile, Erika Kirk shared a video of her ailing mother from the latter's hospital bed.
