Erika Kirk's Corcoran Group link in focus amid company's Epstein links; ‘handled his assets…’

Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Points USA founder Charlie Kirk, worked as a real estate agent with New York City-based real estate dealers, the Corcoran Group. A September 2025 article on USA Today noted that Erika was working with the group at the time of Charlie's death then. Erika Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA. (Getty Images via AFP)

Erika Kirk now heads his late husband's organization, TPUSA, as its Chairman and CEO. It is unclear if she is still associated with Corcoran Group. However, the links have resurfaced amid the DOJ's release of Epstein files.

The Corcoran Group handled the sale of Jeffrey Epstein high-profile properties across the US to compensate his victim. The sales were carried out by Corcoran Group agent Kerry Warwick, who listed and sold Epstein's Pam Beach mansion and his New York City townhouse.

Speculation about Erika Kirk's purported link to Epstein rose amid the connection. However, it is unclear if Erika Kirk was with Corcoran Group when they were involved in the sale of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Additionally, there is no mention of Erika or Charlie Kirk in the millions of pages of Epstein files released by the Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.