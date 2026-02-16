Do Epstein files expose Ellen DeGeneres as Hollywood's ‘most prolific cannibal’? Fact-checking bizarre claim

An X post by Whiplash347 said, “The Epstein files expose Ellen DeGeneres as Hollywood's "most prolific cannibal." She ate children's flesh.”

A bizarre claim surfacing online says that Ellen DeGeneres has been described as Hollywood's "most prolific cannibal” in the Epstein files. This comes as the US Justice Department has claimed that it has released all available files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein , including names of as many as 300 prominent figures.

“Epstein files name Ellen Degeneres the most prolific cannibal. Vampires are real,” another post said, sharing a video of DeGeneres’ face being distorted to make it look frightening.

One post read, “Thanks to the Epstein files, we now know that Ellen DeGeneres is the most prolific cannibal. Hollywood staying silent. Now we understand why she left the United States.”

“DISTURBING Epstein Files Discovery. Ellen Degeneres Gets The Title No One Wanted to Know Existed: “Most Prolific Cannibal.” Degeneres lived like she was in a dystopia underground with no protein sources left but other people. Next level ick. She has the crazy eyes. We knew that. But did you ever imagine this?” said a post.

Fact-checking the claim The claims are baseless, and the Epstein files make no such claims about DeGeneres. A community note under Whiplash347’s post says, “There is no evidence Degeneres engaged in cannibalism”.

DeGeneres’ name reportedly does appear in the list of more than 300 high-profile individuals referenced across investigative materials, communications, and records. However, appearance in investigative records does not constitute evidence of wrongdoing.

Many of the people who were named are referenced in third-party communications, interviews, flight logs, or peripheral investigative documents without allegations of criminal conduct. Among the names appearing in the broader document index, besides DeGeneres, are Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, James Comey, and Oprah Winfrey, among others.