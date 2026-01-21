Michelle Obama stuns at 62 in stylish birthday pic; fans marvel at her 'beautiful' transformation: 'Ageing backward'

In the picture, Michelle Obama , who turned 62 on January 17, wore a chic look. She sported classic blue jeans paired with a striped shirt and a trendy cropped woolen shrug. The white, blue and red look, which perfectly balanced comfort and fashion, sent Michelle's fans into a frenzy, with many praising her transformation since her husband Barack Obama left office in 2017, at the end of his second term as the 44th president of the US.

Michelle Obama is proving that style only gets better with time. To celebrate her 62nd birthday, the former US first lady took to Instagram on January 21 to share a radiant new photo and a heartfelt message of gratitude with her millions of followers. Also read | Michelle Obama looks stunning in sheer black dress in Christmas pic with Barack Obama, internet showers love on 'cuties'

Fans say Michelle Obama looks 'lit from within' The comments section of Michelle's new Instagram post quickly became a tribute to the former first lady’s enduring influence and youthful glow. Many fans were struck by her effortless appearance, with one Instagram user declaring Michelle was 'ageing backwards' and another describing her as 'lit from within'.

The mother-of-two's fashion choices also didn’t go unnoticed. One fan commented, “Yes, internet momma! A new look shared on my fabulous birthday today! I am going to have to recreate this look. Here’s to a new year of having more fun with fashion.”

A person also said about Michelle: “Gorgeous, brilliant, funny and kind. Cheers to another turn around the sun!!” Another commented, “Looking just too cute! We love you.” Others left comments like “So beautiful,” and “Simply gorgeous.”