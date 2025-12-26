Michelle Obama looks stunning in sheer black dress in Christmas pic with Barack Obama, internet showers love on 'cuties'

In her latest Instagram post, Michelle Obama is once again proving that her post-White House style is all about bold, modern choices. For this year's Christmas greetings, the former US first lady stunned in a sheer, plunging black lace dress that perfectly captured a balance of festive elegance and 'cool girl' edge. Also read | When Michelle Obama talked about power fashion Michelle and Barack Obama's stylish Christmas looks are grabbing attention on social media. (Instagram/ Michelle Obama)

Michelle's Christmas look in her holiday photo alongside husband, and former US president Barack Obama, showcased her continued fashion evolution. Since leaving the White House, she has largely traded in her classic sheath dresses and structured cardigans for more daring silhouettes, including leather accents, denim-on-denim, and now, delicate sheer lace.

All about Michelle and Barack's Christmas looks

Michelle's sheer black lace gown featured a deep V-neckline that added a touch of 'moody glam' to the holiday celebrations. She paired the dress with one of her signature post-presidency hairstyles — voluminous, waist-grazing braids pulled back to highlight her features. To finish the ensemble, she opted for statement earrings.

While Michelle’s look is a bold, contemporary take on evening wear, focusing on texture and unique silhouettes, Barack opted for a classic 'smart-casual' aesthetic. He wore a light tan bomber-style jacket with a simple black turtleneck — looking relaxed, timeless, and effortlessly cool.

The couple achieved a coordinated but not matching look. By both using black as a base colour, Michelle and Barack appeared visually connected, while their choice of different textures (lace and ribbing for her; smooth cotton for him) kept the individual looks interesting.

Take a closer look:

Reactions on social media

Beyond the fashion, Michelle's holiday post encouraged her followers to find reasons for hope and joy during the season. Her caption read, “Merry Christmas! Barack and I send you our heartfelt wishes for a blessed holiday and joyful start to the new year.”

Fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra commented on her post, “Merry Christmas cuties.” A comment also read, “Beauties!” A fan also said, “Merry Christmas and happy holidays! May God continue to bless both of you with love, joy, and many beautiful moments together.” Another commented: “We miss you.”