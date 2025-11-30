Ellen DeGeneres to return to California with wife amid Trump's presidency?

Ellen DeGeneres, a former talk show presenter, moved to England with her wife Portia de Rossi a year ago. She pinned the blame on Donald Trump and declared that she made the decision to reside in the Cotswolds the day after Trump's re-election as President, as life “is just better” in the UK. Ellen Degeneres with wife Portia de Rossi

However, The Mail on Sunday reported that DeGeneres has informed her friends that she and de Rossi intend to spend more time in sunny California due to their longing for their friends and their apprehension about facing another winter in Britain.

“Ellen was adamant that she and Portia were going to stay in the UK while Trump was in the White House, but evidently she's changed her mind somewhat,” the source told The Mail.

“She's been telling friends they are coming home soon because they miss them and can't take the winters over there, and Portia wants to act again. They will be here for the holidays and longer by the sound of it.”

Ellen explicitly stated that they will return to California sooner rather than later as “they miss the warm weather and their friends,” the source informed the outlet.

Ellen DeGeneres and wife put $30 million UK farm up for sale

The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, initially relocated to Kitesbridge Farm in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire. However, they listed that 43-acre estate for sale in July at a price of £22.5 million.

Later, they shifted to a hilltop mansion that boasts ample land suitable for keeping horses.

The listing came after the involvement of 70 workers who completed the renovation of the property in less than five months, despite being informed that the process would require 18 months.

The estate features seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, showcasing contemporary design elements and encompassing 16,600 square feet of living area, with certain sections of the building linked by glass walkways. Spanning 43 acres, the property includes a party barn equipped with a pub, a heated garage for five cars along with a kitchenette, a separate fitness center that houses a gym and a heated swimming pool, and a two-bedroom guest house that is connected to the main residence, which dates back to the 1700s.

DeGeneres and de Rossi relocated to the English countryside in November 2024, just prior to Donald Trump's re-election as President of the United States.