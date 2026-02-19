Is Erika Kirk's mom OK? Charlie Kirk's wife shares concerning videos of Lori Frantzve, says ‘it feels like watching…’
A new Instagram post shared by Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s wife, features several videos of her mother, Lori Frantzve.
One of the videos shows Lori, wearing a bandage on her nose, shaking uncontrollably as she holds and kisses Erika's hand. Later in the video, a child is seen tugging at Lori’s shirt, which exposes a surgical patch on the upper left-hand side of her chest.
The other videos show Erika's children pushing their grandmother around in a wheelchair.
Is Lori Frantzve OK?
It is unclear when the videos were taken or what ailments Lori is suffering from, but Erika’s caption does suggest that her mother may be dealing with some ongoing issues.
“…the strongest woman I know,” wrote Erika. “The woman who raised me to love Jesus first and fear nothing else. The woman who taught me that the high road may be narrow and lonely, but it is never empty, because that’s where integrity walks. That’s where character is formed. That’s where God does His deepest work. In the silence of the journey.”
She added, “You poured everything into me as I was growing up. And now, in this sacred turn of seasons, we pour everything into you. I can’t explain it other than it feels like watching legacy in motion. They are blessed beyond measure to call you Nana. And I am blessed to watch them love you, and to see in their little hearts the reflection of Jesus, is one of the greatest honors of my life.”
Erika concluded by writing, “This to me, in these little moments, is what generational faith looks like. This is what love poured out produces. I love you, Mama. Today and always.
We’ve got you. Heaven and earth are cheering you on. Keep going.”
Erika and Lori appear to share a close bond, with Charlie’s wife saying in a previous interview that her mother indirectly helped her prepare to take over Turning Point USA after her husband’s death. Erika said in a November interview with Megyn Kelly that watching her mother run her own business inspired her.
"It really put into perspective, my youth and ... what I witnessed, my mom having her own company and being a single mother," she said. "I'm not afraid of being a CEO because I saw my mom do that.”
Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).
