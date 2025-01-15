Menu Explore
Ram Charan's Game Changer illegally aired on local TV channel 5 days after release, angry producer demands strict action

BySantanu Das
Jan 15, 2025 07:54 PM IST

A pirated version of Ram Charan's latest release Game Changer was aired in a local channel on Television. Here's how producer Sreenivas Kumar reacted.

It has been less than a week that Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer released in theatres and the film has already fallen prey to piracy. Now it is being reported that a pirated version of the political thriller was aired in a local channel, with screenshots of the same being circulated online. Producer Sreenivas Kumar, also called SKN, has reacted strongly to this leak and demanded ‘strict action’ to put an end to it. (Also read: Game Changer makers file complaint against individuals for leaking pirated version of Ram Charan film, demanding money)

Kiara Advani and Ram Charan in a still from Game Changer.
Game Changed aired on TV?

SKN took to his X account on Wednesday evening and shared a post where a user had shared a picture of Game Changer being telecast on local cable channels and buses.

In the caption, he wrote: “This is unacceptable. A film that was released just 4-5 days ago being telecasted on local cable channels & Buses raises serious concerns. Cinema is not just about the Hero, director or producers – it’s the result of 3-4 years of hard work, dedication and the dreams of thousands of people.”

‘Let’s all unite and stand firm’

He added, “Think about the impact on distributors and exhibitors whose livelihoods depend on the success of these films. Such actions undermine their efforts and threaten the future of the film industry. It’s time for respected governments to step up and take strict action to put an end to this. Let’s all unite and stand firm to protect and ensure a better future for cinema.” He ended the caption with the hashtag Save the Cinema.

Game Changer released in theatres on January 10. The film, a political thriller, has received mixed to positive reviews but took a strong opening at the box office before tapering down. It has crossed 100 crores in India so far. An HD print of the film was leaked online, with key plot points leaked even before the film was released. Producer Dil Raju filed a complaint with the cyber police against the pirates who had allegedly tried to extort money before the leak.

