Clavicular arrest: 'Looksmaxxing' influencer's first words after release from jail amid alligator shooting row
Video shows controversial streamer Clavicular reacting in a casual manner after release as battery charges fuel backlash
Controversial “looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular has sparked fresh debate after a viral video captured his first remarks following his release from jail.
The 20-year-old influencer, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, was arrested in Florida earlier this week on allegations linked to a violent altercation. He is also being investigated over a viral clip showing him shooting at a dead alligator.
Authorities in Florida arrested Clavicular on misdemeanor battery and conspiracy charges tied to a February incident in which he allegedly instigated a physical altercation between two women at a rental property.
Investigators say video evidence shows him provoking the fight and later posting the footage online.
Read more: Clavicular arrested for shooting alligator? Fact-checking claims after Florida video goes viral
What Clavicular said after the release on bond?
CBS Miami captured Clavicular walking out of the Broward County Jail after paying a bond of $1,000.
Clavicular was released from jail early this evening on bond, according to reporter Ted Scouten. According to Scouten, Clavicular was on the phone as he walked out of the jail. Since no one was available to bring him up, Scouten explained that Clavicular was searching for a ride.
According to Scouten, Clavicular was questioned about the Everglades incident and his battery charge, but he gave no response.
However, when Scouten said, "You're usually pretty chatty," he did respond. Do you have something to say?
Clavicular said, "Just woke up," in response to the query. “I am a little tired, so maybe next time.”
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Clavicular battery charges and investigation details
Clavicular was taken into custody in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, according to a news statement from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
The press release states that just after 4 am on February 2, Osceola County deputies responded to an Airbnb near Kissimmee for a battery.
Deputies were informed by an anonymous 19-year-old lady that Violet Marie Lentz, 24, had reportedly beaten her. But according to the press release, investigators found that Clavicular "instigated the fight" and "posted it on social media to exploit the two women."
After Clavicular refused to talk to the deputies at the scene, a warrant for Clavicular's arrest for misdemeanor battery and criminal conspiracy to commit battery was issued, and he was hauled into jail and put into Broward County Jail.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More