Clavicular arrest: 'Looksmaxxing' influencer's first words after release from jail amid alligator shooting row

Controversial “looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular has sparked fresh debate after a viral video captured his first remarks following his release from jail. Video shows controversial streamer Clavicular reacting in a casual manner after release as battery charges fuel backlash (Fort Lauderdale Sheriff's Office)

The 20-year-old influencer, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, was arrested in Florida earlier this week on allegations linked to a violent altercation. He is also being investigated over a viral clip showing him shooting at a dead alligator.

Authorities in Florida arrested Clavicular on misdemeanor battery and conspiracy charges tied to a February incident in which he allegedly instigated a physical altercation between two women at a rental property.

Investigators say video evidence shows him provoking the fight and later posting the footage online.

Read more: Clavicular arrested for shooting alligator? Fact-checking claims after Florida video goes viral

What Clavicular said after the release on bond? CBS Miami captured Clavicular walking out of the Broward County Jail after paying a bond of $1,000.

Clavicular was released from jail early this evening on bond, according to reporter Ted Scouten. According to Scouten, Clavicular was on the phone as he walked out of the jail. Since no one was available to bring him up, Scouten explained that Clavicular was searching for a ride.

According to Scouten, Clavicular was questioned about the Everglades incident and his battery charge, but he gave no response.

However, when Scouten said, "You're usually pretty chatty," he did respond. Do you have something to say?

Clavicular said, "Just woke up," in response to the query. “I am a little tired, so maybe next time.”