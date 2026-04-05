Dadeland Mall bomb threat: What's happening in Kendall, Florida? Evacuation underway
Bomb threat prompts investigation at Dadeland Mall; deputies confirm no injuries occurred.
On Saturday, deputies said an investigation was underway at Dadeland Mall, Kendall, Florida, after a bomb threat was reported.
According to a report by NBC Miami, deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene after receiving information about a potential threat at the busy shopping centre.
The outlet reported that there were no injuries on site.
The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is also investigating a separate bomb threat at the Baptist Hospital in southwest Miami-Dade.
Read more: Tiger Woods doesn't want to hire a driver even after 4th car crash, here's why
Evacuation and emergency response underway
On Saturday afternoon, MDSO got a complaint of a bomb threat, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to both scenes.
According to MDSO, deputies have arrived at both establishments and are conducting a security sweep.
In an X post, MDSO said that they are “following established safety protocols.” According to the standard procedure in terms of bomb threats listed by Stalwart, authorities are ought to quickly clear shoppers and employees from the premises after the threat is reported, with law enforcement units establishing a security perimeter around the mall.
As of the latest updates, authorities have not reported any injuries or confirmed the presence of an explosive device.
The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has not yet released details on any suspects or whether the threat is considered credible.
A repeat from 2018
This is not the first time the Dadeland Mall has received a bomb threat. In August of 2018, a Miami resident, Michael Mora, was accused of making fake bomb threats against various major landmarks, including Dadeland Mall, the White House, the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, Fort Knox, and the United States Capitol.
According to court papers, Mora sent an email with a bomb threat to Dadeland Mall in Miami at 2:06 p.m. on August 21.
However, the court records show that at the time of arrest, Mora said something to the effect of having a “bomb in my ear and I can’t get it out. I need help.”
The FBI's Miami Division, the South Florida Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the Miami-Dade Police Department all conducted investigations into the case.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More