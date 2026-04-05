Dadeland Mall bomb threat: What's happening in Kendall, Florida? Evacuation underway

On Saturday, deputies said an investigation was underway at Dadeland Mall, Kendall, Florida, after a bomb threat was reported. Bomb threat prompts investigation at Dadeland Mall; deputies confirm no injuries occurred. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) (Unsplash)

According to a report by NBC Miami, deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene after receiving information about a potential threat at the busy shopping centre.

The outlet reported that there were no injuries on site.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is also investigating a separate bomb threat at the Baptist Hospital in southwest Miami-Dade.

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Evacuation and emergency response underway On Saturday afternoon, MDSO got a complaint of a bomb threat, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to both scenes.

According to MDSO, deputies have arrived at both establishments and are conducting a security sweep.

In an X post, MDSO said that they are “following established safety protocols.” According to the standard procedure in terms of bomb threats listed by Stalwart, authorities are ought to quickly clear shoppers and employees from the premises after the threat is reported, with law enforcement units establishing a security perimeter around the mall.

As of the latest updates, authorities have not reported any injuries or confirmed the presence of an explosive device.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has not yet released details on any suspects or whether the threat is considered credible.

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