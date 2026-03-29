Coco Gauff's boyfriend mysteriously ‘disappears’ before Miami Open final - Here's what happened

As Coco Gauff took on Aryna Sabalenka in the Miami Open women's final on Saturday, we noticed something mysterious. The 22-year-old's boyfriend Jalen Sera had disappeared, not literally though. His Instagram account appeared to be removed. We tried going to the link only to find a ‘The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed’ message.

Jalen Sera shows support for Coco Gauff At the final vs Sabalenka, Sera was at Hard Rock Stadium to support her. Coco Gauff's relationship with Sera had remained under wraps for some time before she made it ‘Instagram official’ earlier this year. She had publicly mentioned her boyfriend back in 2023, when the American told Tennis Channel that the infinity bracelet she was wearing was a gift from him.

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“I’m sure a lot of relationships look up to that symbol, so I’m not going to explain that.”

Sera has played a significant role behind the scenes, particularly during high-pressure moments in Gauff’s career. Ahead of her 2023 US Open triumph, the American leaned on him for support.

"Honestly, I didn't have any of those visions [of winning] till last night," she told reporters after the US Open. "You know, I thought about it, but I told myself to get it out of my head, because that's what I did at [the] French [Open]. I was envisioning, you know, what would happen if I would win. I think I wanted it too much."

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“Last night, I started a little bit, but honestly, I just called my boyfriend, and I told him let's talk until it's time to go to sleep so we spoke until 1:00 a.m. and then I went to sleep.”

Who is Jalen Sera, Coco Gauff's boyfriend? Sera was born in Durham, North Carolina, and has a twin brother named Terence. He later moved to Atlanta, where Gauff grew up. Interestingly, Gauff’s mother, Candi, once taught him in school.

“He’s always been a smart, nice kid,” Candi said.

Gauff revealed in 2024 that they had been together for about a year at the time, adding:

“This is my first real relationship,” Gauff said at the time. “To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective.”

Unlike Gauff, Sera is not part of the tennis world. He is pursuing creative interests, including acting and music.

In a 2024 interview, Gauff shared: “He’s a very nice guy. He’s in school now. He's about to apply for music school. He wants to be an actor and he plays the guitar. He’s not from Delray. He’s actually from Atlanta. And actually, um, I will say this: People on Twitter found him two or three days ago. I won’t respond and confirm if it’s him or not, but they caught me in the comments, so they know. Some people thought it was someone in tennis and that couldn’t be further from the truth.”