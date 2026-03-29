Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka net worth: Exploring fortune of Miami Open finalists - who is richer?

The Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka Miami Open women's final is 2-4 in the second set after the Belarusian world number 1 took the first set 2-6 at the time of writing this story. Sabalenka has been dominant throughout the tournament, reaching the final without dropping a set. She is chasing back-to-back Miami titles as well as the coveted ‘Sunshine Double’ after her Indian Wells triumph.

On the other hand, Gauff's path to the final has been anything but smooth. The American needed three sets in each of her first four matches before producing a dominant semi-final win over Karolina Muchova.

Read More: Coco Gauff's brothers create chaos at Miami Open final; Aryna Sabalenka ‘angry’: Insider

Ahead of the finals, she admitted her form hasn’t fully settled, particularly on serve."Especially with my serve, it just feels like I shouldn't be where I am. But tennis doesn't lie, the ball doesn't lie, so I just have to believe in myself.'"

"I've been practicing well and I've just been waiting for it to click," she added. "I think it has not obviously fully clicked, but I think it is clicking."

Fitness concerns fade ahead of final Gauff also appeared to have moved past the nerve issue in her left forearm that forced her to retire at Indian Wells. She carries a perfect 9-0 record in hardcourt finals into the championship match.

"This tournament mans a lot and to be in the final is pretty crazy," she said.

Sabalenka focused on present, not history Despite a tightly contested rivalry, split evenly at 6-6, Sabalenka said that past meetings won’t factor into her approach.

"I never look back when I play anyone," she said. "Doesn't matter what head-to-head looks like. I always approach the match against any player as new matches as I play against a new player, always watch their games, I see the improvements, I see what they're doing on court.

"Everything can happen but I know that I'm experienced enough to let those thoughts just go away and then bring my focus in the right place."

Apart from all the talks on the court, there has also been chatter about Gauff and Sabalenka's fortunes.

Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka net worth - who is richer? As per a Yahoo Finance estimate in August 2025, Coco Gauff was worth $35 million. Beyond prize money and endorsements, Gauff has taken active steps to build a long-term business legacy. In 2024, the youngster launched Coco Gauff Enterprises, her own management agency backed by William Morris Endeavor.

As per the report, Gauff became an investor in Unrivaled, a women’s basketball league co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Unrivaled as an investor,” she said. “Basketball is one of my favorite sports, and the chance to support a league that’s redefining the game is exciting. I look forward to being part of this movement and continuing to help elevate women’s sports to new heights,” Gauff added.

Meanwhile, her Miami Open opponent Sabalenka is worth $30 million, as per Forbes. Away from tennis, the 27-year-old has a vast business portfolio. She has invested in wellness brand Beekeeper's Naturals and beverage company Olipop, signaling a growing interest in lifestyle and health-focused ventures.