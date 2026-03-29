Coco Gauff's brothers create chaos at Miami Open final; Aryna Sabalenka ‘angry’: Insider

The Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka Miami Open women's final is nothing but a treat for fans and spectators. Among the many spicy moments during the game was one which left the Belarusian world no 1 visiby ‘angry’. It was not something her American opponent did, but the noise coming from her player box created chaos.

Coco Gauff's brothers cause controversy Within the opening stretch of the match, Sabalenka was seen giving what observers described as an ‘angry look’ toward Gauff’s camp, reportedly irritated by some loud noise - believed to be coming from one of Gauff’s brothers - Cameron and Codey.

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, speaking courtside, noted: “Very interesting first five games, and very interesting to hear the box of Coco Gauff speaking to her after every point. Aryna Sabalenka still up a break. It’s very tight in this match, and we had some of an angry look from Aryna Sabalenka towards Coco Gauff because she thought that one of Coco’s brothers was a bit too loud, so it’s getting a bit spicy in here!”

Sabalenka dominates opening set Despite the distraction, Sabalenka quickly took control on court. She converted her early advantage into a commanding performance, breaking Gauff twice and wrapping up the first set 6-2 in under 40 minutes.

At the time of writing this story, the second set was tied at 3-3.

Gauff struggled to find rhythm, committing three double faults in the first set, including one in the opening game that handed Sabalenka an early break.

Fans were frustrated. “Coco Gauff can't return a decent ball smh,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Coco Gauff has raised her level in the second set. But even if she survives this set, will she keep it up in the 3rd? Highly unlikely. Match is sabalenka's to lose,” another person tweeted.

Gauff backed heavily by home support Playing in front of a home crowd at Hard Rock Stadium, Gauff had strong backing not just from fans but from friends and family courtside.

Bartoli said: “It’s not easy because we are very close to her player’s box and there is not really any tactical advice from her player’s box, it’s just really encouragement, but she feels a bit lost, to be honest with you, on the court,”

“She just said before the return on the backhands that she missed, that she was not even aiming for the return of serve, so I think she’s feeling the pace from Aryna Sabalenka, that disturbs her a lot.”

Big picture Sabalenka is attempting to win the ‘Sunshine Double’ - the back-to-back March hard-court tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami. She won in California on March 15 with a three-set victory over Elena Rybakina. Gauff had to retire during her third-round match against Alexandra Eala in Indian Wells because of a nerve injury in her left forearm. Gauff said her team wanted to skip the Miami Open but she insisted.

"With Coco, you know that you have to play an extra ball, and the ball always comes back, sometimes not perfect, but it's always back on your side," Sabalenka said. "She pushes you into the long rallies and I think that's what makes her difficult."

(With AP inputs)