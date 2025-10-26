Emiru-Mizkif row explained: Twitch streamer accuses ex-BF of assault, abuse, stalking; here's what he said in response

Popular streamer Emiru during a livestream on Saturday, October 25, publicly accused fellow streamer and YouTuber Mizkif, her ex-boyfriend, of sexual assault, psychological abuse, stalking, harassment, and threats of blackmail. Emiru made the claims days after being assaulted by a man during a TwitchCon meet-and-greet. The allegations against Mizkif have shaken the streaming community, with fellow streamers opening up about their unpleasant experiences with him. Emiru-Mizkif row: Twitch streamer accuses ex-BF of assault, abuse – what to know(emiru.jpg/Instagram, Mizkif/Twitch)

Emiru’s allegations against Mizkif

"Today I'm finally going to be opening up about the psychological and domestic abuse, stalking and harassment, sexual assault, and threats of blackmail that Mizkif has done towards me and some of these issues which are still ongoing," Emiru, whose real name is Emily-Beth Schunk, stated during the broadcast, claiming that she avoided publicly discussing the matter throughout 2025.

"For the entirety of this year, I have attempted to separate myself from him and not talk about him at all and not talk about this issue and just not make it a public thing," she added, indicating that she decided to make the revelation after learning about alleged new incidents.

Recounting a specific incident involving Mizkif, Emiru said, "We hadn't talked in a while…he started kissing me, and I let him. Suddenly, he tried to climb on top of me. I screamed, and he jumped off. He said, 'I feel weird now, like I did something wrong,' and then immediately left without checking if I was okay.”

"I am usually very uncomfortable being touched a lot by people that I'm not in a relationship with,” she added. “But, I let him hold me while I was crying. And he started kissing me in my face. And I let him do it, I was still sobbing a lot. And then, suddenly, he tried to climb on top of me and aggressively shoved his hand down my pants, and I screamed. And when I screamed, he jumped off me, like a cat, and instead of apologizing and checking if I was ok, he said, 'I feel weird now, I feel like I did something wrong, I have to go.' And he immediately left my house while I was still crying."

Adding content about her response at the time, she said, “At the time, I was still making excuses for him, and I was still afraid of causing trouble, for other streamers around us."

Emiru also alleged that Mizkif threatened her through intermediaries. "For a while, he has been indirectly threatening me through my friends and people that I work with," she said. "They've informed me that he said that if I ever talked about anything he did, he would try to create a smear campaign against me in retaliation."

Erimu went on to accuse Mizkif of encouraging other streamers to participate in such efforts. "I was told that he even approached other streamers who were close with us back when we lived together, asking them if they would join with him, and they all refused," she said.

Talking specifically about TwitchCon, Emiru said, “At TwitchCon, he approached one of my employees, threatening them and saying if I ever talked about him, he would destroy me."

Emiru also recalled that her rabbits died while she and Mizkif were living together, and claimed that Mizkif planned to accuse her of causing the deaths of the animals. She showed several screenshots of messages that Mizkif allegedly sent her after she stopped communicating with him. The texts asked her to speak with him and expressed his eagerness in resuming their relationship.

Emiru revealed that she is pursuing restraining orders against Mizkif in Texas and California.

Mizkif responds

Mizkif, a popular American Twitch streamer and YouTuber, was born in Montclair, New Jersey, on February 16, 1995. He started streaming in 2016, eventually gaining popularity for his gaming streams, reaction videos, and interactions with other creators and fans.

Mizkif, whose real name is Matthew Rinaudo, has won accolades like Best Just Chatting Streamer at the 2021 Streamer Awards. He is also a founding member of the gaming organization One True King (OTK).

Mizkif broke his silence after Emiru’s allegations, claiming that their relationship was toxic. Taking to Twitch, he admitted to being aggressive during arguments, but said that the emotional volatility was mutual. “I’m ashamed that the situations got so bad, but Emmy was also violent,” he said, accusing Emiru of throwing things at him while he punched walls or slammed doors.

Mizkif also claimed that threats of self-harm were exchanged during their fights. “I one time did say I was going to kill myself during an argument, but Emmy did this as well numerous times,” he said.

Recounting a past event, he alleged that during a confrontation with one of Emiru’s alleged stalkers at his home, she told him she was going to kill herself “out of aggression.” Mizkif said he had a gun at him home for protection.

Mizkif also said that Emiru once wrote a letter to him, expressing her wish to marry him. “She wrote that she wants me to marry her, and she wants kids with me in the next five years,” he claimed, adding that he realized that the relationship was beyond repair and decided to walk away. He said the last thing he heard Emiru say was, “Don’t go. I love you.”

Mizkif said the entire situation was emotionally damaging. He also their that their trust “had completely died,” and claimed that their relationship was “beyond the point of toxicity.”

Mizkif faces more allegations

After Emiru’s allegations, streamer Triciaisabirdy has accused Mizkif of assaulting her. “Having been in this industry for years now, I’ve been exposed to many creeps,” the streamer wrote on X. “Sometimes when they are larger creators, I’ve been scared to say anything because I fear it will negatively impact my career. Last weekend at a Twitchcon after party. Mizkif came up to me to say hi but just grabbed the top half of my face. My friend was in disbelief and told me I should say something as that was super disrespectful but I’ve always been scared of offending people and I chalked it up to him being weird.”

Triciaisabirdy added, “Thank you Emiru for bravely speaking out and I can’t even imagine the horrors she has gone through this year. It sucks that sometimes we can’t express our discomfort because we fear it negatively affecting our livelihoods.”

X user Akuma Miko, who appears to know Emiru and Mizkif, alleged that Mizkif even “slut shamed” Emiru. “Never liked him to begin with,” wrote Miko. “There was something that happened where she was drinking wine on stream and put the bottle between her legs while she was talking (non promiscuous way, wearing sweats and just talking with her chat)”.

Miko added, “Mizkif slut shamed her, then emiru left the room for a bit and it seemed like she was obviously crying. F*** that guy, from that moment I didn’t like him at all.”