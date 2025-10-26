Emiru attack: Did Twitch refuse to hand over assaulter's name to police? Streamer's shocking claims | Video

Popular streamer Emiru has accused Twitch of refusing to hand over the name of an individual who allegedly assaulted her to San Diego police, until someone called in with a worrying tip. Twitch is under fire after Emiru was seen on video being assaulted by a man during a TwitchCon meet-and-greet. Emiru attack: Did Twitch refuse to hand over assaulter's name to police? Streamer's shocking claims (emiru.jpg/Instagram)

A video that surfaced on social media showed a man storming toward Ermiru and trying to grab her face and kiss her during a meet-and-greet event on the first day of the event in San Diego. Emiru’s personal security guard rushed to shove the person away, as seen in the video.

In a video message shared on social media, Emiru has now accused Twitch of initially refusing to hand over her assaulter’s name to police. She said that the man was able to “get really far away from San Diego” because everything was “delayed.”

Emiru alleged that her manager was “begging” Twitch to provide the man’s name, because they had no information about him and were afraid he “lives around” Emiru and her roommates. She accused Twitch of “refusing to” hand over his name, adding that “after that tip from the person who said that the guy came into their workplace and was talking to him, my manager demanded the info from Twitch, so they did end up giving it to police, but not my manager, as far as I know”.

Emiru said that an investigation is underway. She added that the “delays” and “refusal to work with the police” caused a “huge mess.”

Emiru's statement and Twitch CEO’s apology

Emiru, whose real name is Emily-Beth Schunk, released a statement on X after the alleged assault, saying that the man who attacked her “was allowed to cross multiple barriers at twitchcon and even in front of another creators meet and greet to grab me and my face and try to kiss me.” She added that she was “hurt and upset by how Twitch handled” the matter.

“Like I said, I don't understand how he was allowed to make it to me in the first place. The security in the clip who reacts is my own security (it's true my favorite and usual security guard was banned for holding a stalkers arm to bring him to police, at a past Twitchcon),” Emiru wrote. “However, there were at least 3 or 4 other Twitchcon security staff in the area who did not react and let the guy walk away, as you can see in the clip since they don't even appear in the frame LOL”.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy later apologized to Emiru in a statement on X. “First, I want to be upfront and take accountability for the security incident that occurred during Emiru’s Meet and Greet. It shouldn’t have happened and we take that very seriously. We failed, both in allowing it to occur, and in our response following. We mismanaged our communications about the incident, and that includes the comments I made. I apologize to Emiru for all that took place,” read the statement.

Clancy added that they are “examining everything, from how we do sign ups, to the layout, to increased security controls.” The CEO also said that “a comprehensive review of overall event safety and security” is being done, and that they “will be making updates for future TwitchCons.”