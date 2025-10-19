Emiru TwitchCon attack: Streamer blasts event security in first reaction; ‘none of the staff came to ask if I was okay’

Emiru or Emily Schunk has spoken out after the attack on her at the TwitchCon meet-and-greet event in San Diego. In a lengthy X post, the 27-year-old blasted the security arrangements and the overall handling of the event by organizers. TwitchCon faced shutdown calls from angry fans after the assault on Emiru.(X/@emiru)

Video of the attack, which was widely circulated online, showed a man make his way to Emiru and attempt to kiss her, at which point security intervenes to push him away, and the streamer is then escorted offstage to safety, while appearing shaken by the incident.

What Emiru said about the assault

Emiru started off by sharing that she was okay after the attack. On X, she wrote, “hello everyone, I am okay and thank you for all of the kind messages, sorry I cannot respond to them all.” Then she went into details of what had happened.

The streamer narrated that the man who assaulted her was allowed to cross multiple barriers at the event, and even get ahead of other creators. He grabbed Emiru, and her face, and tried to kiss her, the streamer detailed in the harrowing post. “Fortunately he wasn't able to, but a lot of people have pointed out it could have been a lot worse!,” she added.

“I'm obviously shaken up by what happened and it's not the first time I've dealt with something like this, but to tell you honestly, I am a lot more hurt and upset by how Twitch handled it during and after the fact,” the streamer continued.

She explained that she didn't understand how the person was allowed to make his way to her in the first place, and added that the security in the clip who reacted was her own security. As an aside, she shared “it's true my favorite and usual security guard was banned for holding a stalkers arm to bring him to police, at a past Twitchcon.” Emiru continued that there were 3 or 4 other TwitchCon security staff in the area who allegedly did not react, letting the perpetrator walk away. She noted that the clip showed they didn't even appear in the frame, pointing to their apparent inaction.

Further, the Twitch streamer added that the woman who took her away was her manager and the two people who comforted her behind the booth was the manager and Emiru's friend. “None of the Twitchcon staff came to ask what happened or if I was okay,” she stated.

“My friend who was present told me Twitch security were also behind the booth afterwards joking about how they didn't even see what happened and immediately laughing and moving on to talking about something else,” Emiru further said. She continued, “So if no one was checking if I was okay or if I needed anything and they let the guy run away initially, I have no idea what anyone hired to keep the event safe was doing LOL.”

The streamer also went on to call the Twitch statement a ‘blatant lie’. “…they said that the guy was immediately caught and detained, I'm sorry but that is a blatant lie. He was allowed to walk away from my meet and greet and I didn't hear he was caught until hours after he attacked me, and it felt like this only happened because of my manager pressing for it, not because Twitchcon staff present thought it was a big deal,” she said on X. She shared that more on the incident would be discussed on her Twitch stream.

Emiru ended with the bombshell news that she won't be attending further TwitchCon events. “This is definitely my last Twitchcon, and it saddens me to say as a 10 year off and on attendee of Twitchcon, I think other creators should seriously consider not attending in the future. I did not feel cared for or protected, even bringing my own security and staff. I can't imagine how creators without those options would feel,” she wrote, while thanking her fans again, and ending with the note “Stay safe y'all, everything is going to be okay.”

Notably, Emiru's statement is only likely to fuel the rage that has been simmering online with many blasting event security even before the streamer reacted. There were also calls to shut down TwitchCon, which might gain even more supporters now that Emiru herself has blasted the poor security and highlighted the lack of safety of streamers at the event.