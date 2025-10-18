Twitch reacts amid backlash after Emiru assault incident at TwitchCon 2025, ‘We immediately blocked…’

The clip showing Twitch streamer Emiru getting assaulted during a meet and greet at TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego Convention Center took the internet by storm. Twitch has released a statement after the attack on streamer Emiru at the TwitchCon San Diego event. (Instagram/emiru.jpg)

During the incident, a male patron approached Emiru on stage and forcibly grabbed her without her permission. As Emiru was led off stage, security hurried in as she pushed away the man. The person's identity has not been revealed yet.

On October 18, Twitch issued a statement on X/Twitter in which it described the incident as “completely unacceptable and deeply upsetting.”

Twitch reacts after TwitchCon incident

In a statement, Twitch said that the person was “immediately blocked” from the venue and “banned indefinitely from Twitch”. It also said that police officers and on-site security responded to the incident.

The platform also stated that it has added more staff to the area surrounding participating streamers, tightened security at the meet and greet check-in area, and halted plus-one access for the remainder of the weekend.

Twitch reaffirmed its “zero tolerance for harassment or acts that inhibit the safety and security of our community.”

“It’s really important to us that our creators enjoy their experience at TwitchCon and feel safe. We regret that their experience was disrupted by this horrible incident,” it stressed.

Netizens raise security concerns for Emiru

For the unversed, Emiru has experienced hostility at public gatherings before. Earlier this year, a stalker attacked her and other streamers Valkyrae and Cinna during a performance in Santa Monica. The safety of creators at fan events was also questioned in light of this experience.

Similarly, other streamers, like as Asmongold, have earlier cautioned women against attending TwitchCon following the withdrawal of Valkyrae and QTCinderella due to safety concerns.

Meanwhile, several people voiced concerns for Emiru's security, with one commenting on Twitch statement on X, “You’re gonna have to square this statement with the fact you banned Emiru’s security from last year, leaving her completely unprotected.”

“How was he not arrested and just let walk away? That's incredibly dangerous and showed the lack of protection you did not give to your creators,” another said.

“If this was true, any competently performed risk assessment would show that Emiru needs fulltime personal armed protection whilst attending Twitchcon. If you carry on like this you are going to get someone killed,” a thirs uder chimed in.