Emiru net worth: How Twitch streamer made her wealth; details here

Popular Twitch streamer Emiru, or Emily Schunk, was assaulted during a meet-and-greet event at the TwitchCon event in San Diego. Video of the incident, circulated widely online, showed a man walk up to the streamer and appear to try and kiss her neck without consent. Security then intervenes and pushes the man away, while the streamer is taken offstage to safety, the video showed. Emiru gained popularity as a streamer playing League of Legends.(X/@emiru)

The incident has sparked widespread outrage over the security arrangements at the event and there have been calls for TwitchCon to shut down too. It has also drawn focus on Emiru herself, who notably faced past stalking problems, with a man earlier threatening to kill her, BBC reported. The streamer has not yet commented on the recent attack at the TwitchCon event. No arrests have been made or charges pressed in the matter yet either, as per information available.

Emiru net worth

Emiru's net worth is not a matter of public record, but there are estimates based on her earnings from online activities. As a streamer and cosplayer, Emiru's earnings mostly come from online platforms. She began as a Twitch streamer but now enjoys massive fan followings across platforms including X, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Emiru's net worth is estimated to be north of $1.5 million as of 2025. Several reports in 2022 claimed her net worth then was $1.5 million. As per Hafi, a product by HypeAuditor – an influencer marketing platform – Emiru's estimated yearly earnings are between $5,969,850 and $7,459,861. The platform claims to use a ‘proprietary algorithm’ to estimate earnings across social media applications. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Emiru's career got a kickstart when she began streaming herself play League of Legends. As her popularity grew, the 27-year-old signed with esports group Cloud9. This opened up more opportunities for her, and is likely to have boosted her earnings as well. Then, in 2022, she left for One True King – the gaming organization based out of Texas. Emiru is also known for her cosplay work, which is significantly displayed on Instagram.