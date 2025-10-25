Emiru attack: Twitch CEO Dan Clancy makes big announcement after event security slammed - ‘examining everything’

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy on Friday spoke out about the attack on streamer Emiru or Emily Schunk at the TwitchCon meet-and-greet event in San Diego, California. A statement from Clancy was put out on Twitch's social media accounts. Twitch CEO Dan Clancy addressed the attack on Emiru at the San Diego event. (X/@djclancy999, X/@@emiru)

The reaction comes after Emiru, in a lengthy post, blasted the event security, and said that this would be her ‘last TwitchCon.’

A video of the assault on Emiru, which had gone viral on social media, showed a man walk up to the 27-year-old and attempt to kiss her neck, before security intervened. The man was pushed away and Emiru was led offstage.

Emiru attack: What Twitch CEO Dan Clancy said?

“First, I want to be upfront and take accountability for the security incident that occurred during Emiru’s Meet and Greet. It shouldn’t have happened and we take that very seriously,” the CEO began his statement.

He continued, “We failed, both in allowing it to occur, and in our response following. We mismanaged our communications about the incident, and that includes the comments I made. I apologize to Emiru for all that took place.”

Clancy highlighted the steps they'd be taking going forward for security at TwitchCon events. “For Meet and Greets, we’ve begun a complete analysis of the incident that took place, as well as other issues that came to our attention after TwitchCon concluded. We’re examining everything, from how we do sign ups, to the layout, to increased security controls,” he explained.

He highlighted more measures that are being taken like a comprehensive review of overall event safety and security. He added they ‘will be making updates for future TwitchCons.’ The CEO further said “While we won’t be sharing all security updates for privacy and safety reasons, we will keep our community informed about changes that directly impact attendees.”

Elsewhere, he addressed ‘concerns about IRL streaming at TwitchCon.’ The CEO said “Twitch has evolved over the years, and IRL streaming is a part of Twitch. But, we need to ensure that TwitchCon meets the needs of a variety of participants. We will be reviewing how we handle IRL streaming at TwitchCon, and will have more to share soon.”

Clancy also noted “Finally, we got clear feedback on accessibility across the event. We’re reviewing with our teams, including our production and venue staff, so that we’re better equipped for future events.”

He ended his message noting that people ‘put a lot of trust’ in them by attending TwitchCon, and said it was their ‘responsibility’ to keep the attendees safe. “We know that TwitchCon means a lot to a lot of people, and it means a lot to us. Be on the lookout for more updates, and thanks for being a part of Twitch,” Clancy said in conclusion.

What had Emiru said about TwitchCon security?

Emiru, slamming security and management at the event had said, “I am a lot more hurt and upset by how Twitch handled it during and after the fact.”

She explained how the person was allowed to make his way to her in the first place, and the security who intervened was her personal security. Emiru continued that there were 3 or 4 other TwitchCon security staff in the area who allegedly did not react, letting the perpetrator walk away. “None of the TwitchCon staff came to ask what happened or if I was okay,” she stated.

She also called out the Twitch statement that the guy was ‘immediately caught and detained’, calling it a ‘blatant lie’.

Emiru fans slam Twitch CEO's statement

Emiru fans slammed Twitch CEO Dan Clancy's recent statement too. “Huh, no mention of any compensation for his own actions let alone the staff's lack of action during or after the incident. Emiru deserves compensation for what took place, the lack of security actions taken & for the fact that Dan himself said, and I quote, It was her fault',” a person wrote on X.

Another added, “Did you talk to Emiru directly? Tacking on an apology here feels so dismissive. And what happened to all the security upgrades that were promised BEFORE this incident? To my eyes, it was exactly the same as prior years.”

“If Emiru is down for it I think there should be a 1 on 1 discussion between Dan and Emiru about her experiences at Twitchcon this year live on the official Twitch channel, and going forward have once a month a new streamer share thoughts on Twitch overall similar to patch notes,” yet another chipped in.