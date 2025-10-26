Who is Foxie? Twitch streamer shares stalking horror amid Emiru attack row, ‘Sick to my stomach’

Days after Emiru was allegedly assaulted by a man during a TwitchCon meet-and-greet, another Twitch streamer, Foxie, has opened up about her fears after allegedly being stalked by a man. Foxie said in an X post that the stalking horror, which happened while she was traveling solo, has left her “heartbroken,” and that she had never had to face a situation like this before. Who is Foxie? Twitch streamer shares stalking horror amid Emiru attack row(@FoxieKT/X)

“I am so heartbroken right now. I have never had a situation like this happen to me before. I have been followed, but this time was different. This man was watching my streams and stalking me around town for the past few days,” wrote Foxie.

“I am sick to my stomach thinking about if he was near my van while I've been sleeping at night. I'm never going to feel as at peace traveling solo again. Go to hell if you think this is even somewhat ok. I really don't know what to do now,” she added.

Foxie added in the comment section that “the police have been notified”.

In a separate post, Foxie said that her “biggest fear came true” and that she has been “getting followed by someone for the past two days that I’ve been in Ocean Beach.” She added, “I am safe with my friends right now, but trying to figure out what to do next.”

Who is Foxie?

Foxie is a streamer on Twitch and Kick. She describes herself on X as a “Part-time Van Lifer,” “Variety Gamer,” “IRL Streamer,” “Fitness enthusiast,” and “Cat mom”.

In the latest statement on the stalking incident, Foxie wrote, “Just wanted to say thank you all for the kind messages. I am safe, and planning my next moves. I have been in touch with a lot of friends today and everyone is in the loop on the current situation.”

“I knew I was taking a risk when I decided to do this. I never expected that the world was going to be a safe place, but I didn’t want fear to get in the way of me seeing the beauty this country has to offer in the van I put so much love into. I truly believe there is a lot of good out there,” she added. “But today I was faced with the unfortunate reality that there are scary people out there who do not respect people’s privacy or safety concerns. I hope now some of you can understand why people are so weary about sharing certain info online. Not everyone means well, and you never know who is watching.”

Foxie further wrote, “I learned a lot from this and will move forward with even more diligence. Thank you for understanding while I get my head back on straight.”

Foxie’s shocking experience came days after Emiru, another streamer, was seen in a video being assaulted by a man during a TwitchCon meet-and-greet. Foxie, too, attended TwitchCon, and shared her experience in a post on X.

“I had a really wonderful TwitchCon weekend,” wrote Foxie. “I went into it with the intention of showing people who I am and what I’m all about. My first two cons I was still a little unsure of myself and my place in the streaming space. I always felt like I needed to try to “fit in”, but I’ve realized now that “fitting in” is no way to stand out.”

“Building out my van and focusing on what makes me happy this past year gave me a new found sense of confidence and self assurance,” she continued. “I know I’m a cool person who’s doing something extremely unique, and this year I really tried to own that. I showed up as authentically me and did what came naturally. In the past I was afraid that would make people think I’m weird, but I know now that it’s what truly makes me shine. I didn’t force any interactions, and I wasn’t trying to impress anyone. You either like me or you don’t!”

Foxie added, “Thank you to everyone who took time out of their weekend to chat with me. Even if it was for a brief moment, I hope you all could feel the love I have for you. Now I have to get rested and prepared for my van life streamathon! The journey begins tomorrow! Take care of yourselves! See you soon!”

Meanwhile, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy apologized to Emiru and said they are “examining everything, from how we do sign ups, to the layout, to increased security controls.” The CEO also said that “a comprehensive review of overall event safety and security” is being done, and that they “will be making updates for future TwitchCons.”