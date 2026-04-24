Clavicular YouTube ban: Why LiveWithClav, ClavLooksmax channels were taken down? ‘Looksmaxxer’ shares sad update

Clavicular, the influencer, has had his YouTube channels taken down and reacted to the news via a X post. Clavicular announced that his YouTube channels had been taken down. (X/@Clavicular0)

The social media phenomenon, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, shot to fame by the age of 20 for popularizing concepts like ‘looksmaxxing’ and 'bonesmashing'. The former refers to a male-dominated, self-improvement online trend that focuses on maximizing physical attractiveness through grooming, fitness, and sometimes extreme procedures. ‘Bonesmashing’, meanwhile, is the trend where people strike their facial bones (jaw, cheekbones) with hard objects to get microfractures. They believe it will force bones to remodel and form a more attractive and defined structure.

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The YouTube ban is the latest blow after an already chaotic month for the influencer which saw him arrested, fall into a controversy over shooting an alligator in Florida, and alleged overdose while on livestream. Clavicular also reacted to the news of the YouTube ban on his channels.

What Clavicular said about YouTube ban Clavicular shared screenshots showing his YouTube accounts had been banned and wrote “Very sad news this morning. My YouTube channels @ LiveWithClav & @ ClavLooksmax were terminated this morning with no warning or explanation.”

He added "The channels consisted of livestream VODs and free courses created by me to help empower young men to be the best versions of themselves. Me and my team worked hard to ensure we followed YouTube's TOS very strictly, blurring out all inapproriate language and sensitive topics." Reaching out for help, Clavicular asked “Could you please help in recovering my accounts?”.