Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia, Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina to Tripti Dimrii-Sam Merchant: Bollywood's rumoured lovebirds

Lovebirds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on Thursday, August 8, finally ending the speculations about their relationship. Now, let's dive into the hush-hush romances brewing in Bollywood. From the palpable chemistry between co-stars-turned-lovers Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, which was evident at India Couture Week, to the holiday snapshots of actor Kriti Sanon and UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia making waves online, here’s a glimpse into the rumoured couples in tinsel town who have kept their relationship status under wraps. Actors like Huma Qureshi and Tripti Dimrii have kept their respective relationships under wrap.

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia were spotted at a holiday together earlier this month.

Actor Kriti Sanon set the rumour mills abuzz when she was spotted with UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia during her 33rd birthday celebrations in Greece earlier this month. Known for keeping her personal life private, Sanon's photos with Bahia have certainly captured the public's attention.

Tripti Dimrii and Sam Merchant

Tripti Dimrii and Sam Merchant are often seen together.

Actor Tripti Dimrii has been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with businessman Sam Merchant. Just days ago, they were spotted leaving the same restaurant, but they did so separately and avoided being photographed together. In the past, both Dimrii and Merchant have posted affectionate messages for each other on social media for special occasions like birthdays. Despite rumours mills abuzz with news about their romance, neither has officially confirmed or denied the reports.

Tara Sutaria and Arunoday Singh

Tara Sutaria and Arunoday Singh have reportedly been dating for almost a year now.

Tara Sutaria has reportedly found love again. Sutaria, who was previously in a relationship with Aadar Jain, has been dating actor Arunoday Singh for over a year, as per reports. The rumored couple is said to have met each other’s families but wants to keep their relationship private for now.

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Khan

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan reportedly went to Goa together.

Palak Tiwari, daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, actor Saif Ali Khan's son, were first spotted together in 2023 after a dinner outing in Mumbai. The sighting quickly caught the paparazzi’s attention. While neither has commented on their relationship status, recent reports suggest that they were seen vacationing together in Goa. Subsequently, the two have also been spotted hanging out together on several occasions in maximum city.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda reportedly hit it off after shooting for Archies

The on-screen chemistry between Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in The Archies seems to have translated into real life. Reports indicate that the star kids are involved in a romantic relationship. While the entire cast has been seen together for promotions, Khan and Nanda have been spotted together beyond the film's release. Recently, they were seen leaving a restaurant with Nanda’s uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina recently walked the ramp at a fashion show.

Another pair of co-stars from The Archies who are rumoured to be dating is Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. The co-stars-turned-lovers are reportedly growing closer. They were recently seen enjoying time with Kapoor’s sister, Janhvi Kapoor, and her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Additionally, they turned showstoppers for designer Gaurav Gupta at the recently concluded India Couture Week, where their chemistry was evident.

Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco

Ananya Panday reportedly met Blanco at Anant Ambani's wedding.

After her split from Aditya Roy Kapur earlier this year, Ananya Panday has been linked with former model Walker Blanco. Their recent appearances together at Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities have sparked speculation about a new romance. Panday also follows Blanco on social media, which has further fuelled these rumors.

Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh

Huma Qureshi poses next to Rachit Singh.

Huma Qureshi has been rumoured to be dating Rachit Singh, whom she was seen with at her best friend Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding celebrations. Singh is a well-known acting coach and an aspiring actor based in Mumbai, having worked with notable names like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, and Saif Ali Khan.