Veer Pahariya brings back his ‘langdi wali’ viral step with a Holi twist, Janhvi Kapoor finds it hilarious

Actor Veer Pahariya is revisiting his viral step from the hit track Rang - but this time, with a dash of humor and a whole lot of colour. He has brought back his move as part of a vibrant Holi campaign for a brand. Also read: Sky Force’s Veer Pahariya thanks trolls for making ‘langdi wali’ step viral; netizens call him Urvashi Rautela’s Guru Veer made his Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Sky Force, which featured the song Rang.

Veer Pahariya revisits his viral step

The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the video with the caption which read, “This Holi, don’t kickstart your bike-Kickstart the vibe”.

In the video, which he has done for boAt and Swiggy Instamart, Veer finds himself at the center of a lively Holi party. As guests arrive, they eagerly nudge him to recreate his viral step, and soon, everyone from the waiter to an adorable elderly couple is making reels of the iconic move. However, when someone struggles to get the step right, Veer takes charge to change the vibe. The scene then shifts to Veer ordering new speakers, and, with the music turned up, he breaks out into a new dance move.

Fans, including actor Janhvi Kapoor and Veer's brother Shikhar Pahariya, can't get enough of the witty spin he has put on his viral step. “Marketing 101,” one fan wrote. Janhvi shared, “Omg tooooo goood dying”, and Shikhar dropped a lauging emoji.

“THATS THE BEST ICONIC STEP,” one social media user wrote, with another mentiong, “Omg, verryy killerre”.

“The original owner of that hookstep @veerpahariya,” one posted, and one shared, “This was fun”.

Veer on getting trolled

Veer made his Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Sky Force. The internet has been roasting the actor with memes and comments on his viral videos. In an interview with Hauterrfly, Veer said that he 'lived for' getting trolled. Addressing his viral dance step from the song Rang, he said, “I love it; I live for it. My whole life I’ve looked up to actors who get trolled and who have lookalikes, and they become a meme. I have become a meme; can you imagine? I’m immortalised with this dance. Who knew me 20 days ago? Now if I do langdi here, they will recognise me.”

He added, “I’ll say this for the first time. Since my song came out and since it went viral and got trolled, my engagement has increased so much that so many doors and avenues have opened up for me after that. I’ve already performed at two weddings. I did that langdi step with the bride. He further joked with the groom, saying, ‘This is my fifth round. If I do two more, the bride will be mine.’ So many work opportunities have opened because people now know who I am. I’ve got a hit song. I’ve got weddings, which is every actor’s dream—to be able to dance and perform at weddings. To those who are trolling, I will please wish that they troll even more so that I get even more weddings. And I earn money".