Veer Pahariya reveals his 'ladies' jeans from viral Rang video belongs to 90s superstar, challenges fans to find out who

Actor Veer Pahariya has been in the limelight ever since he began promoting his debut film Sky Force last month. Even though the actor received praise for his performance in the film, social media was not so keen on his dance steps from a rehearsal session for the song and even trolled the pair of jeans he was wearing in it. Now the actor has responded to the claims that it was a ‘ladies’ jeans in an interview with IDiva. (Also read: Karan Veer Mehra to use ₹50 lakh Bigg Boss 18 prize money to fund education of his staff's kids, fans praise gesture) Veer Pahariya finally talked about his viral jeans that was trolled on social media.

What Veer said

When the actor was asked about the troll comments on his songs and videos, where even his jeans was commented upon, he said: “You know where those jeans are from? They belong to a superstar from the 90s, whose name I don't want to take. But they can see that it is from a very famous song. So now I am giving this challenge to them to look it up from which song the jeans are.”

Is it Salman Khan?

Reacting to the challenge, several fans commented and tried to predict who this superstar was. One commented, “Salman Khan I am pretty much sure about this.” Another fan agreed, and said: "He is surely hinting towards Salman... he has done couple of such stuff back then I remember the song.. “ Ek garam chai ki pyali ho.” Someone joked it could be Karisma Kapoor.

Veer had previously promoted his film on Bigg Boss 18, where Salman had talked about seeing him grow up in front of his own eyes. Salman even shared a throwback picture with him, from the time Veer was in school.

Veer played an Indian Air Force officer caught behind enemy lines in Sky Force. The film, based on the Sargodha airbase in the Indo-Pak War of 1965, also starred Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. The film went on to mint ₹167 crore at the box office.