Sanam Teri Kasam's Harshvardhan Rane gets roaring welcome in theatre, Reddit says this is what Veer Pahariya wanted

Fans compare

According to social media users, Veer's event lacked the same spark and enthusiasm that Harshvardhan's surprise appearance generated. The comments are on a post on Reddit with the title “What Veer Pahariya thought would happen at the theatres”.

Some days back, Harshvardhan posted a video of the interaction with fans on social media, and a video capturing the emotions of the audience.

“Now this is when an actual audience genuinely loves your movie. This is the level of craze that we've been missing in Bollywood lately,” wrote one user, with another mentioning, “OP ate with that caption”.

“Veer Pahariya theatre visit was so embarrassing, people were just annoyed that he disturbed their experience. And maybe just 2 people actually stood up,” one comment read.

Another user said, “If I was in his PR team I wouldn’t even post it”. “Lovely! That's what a movie people connect to and love as well as banger music does i.e. bring in genuine fandom. Hopefully BRK does really well at the bo too,” wrote one user, with one mentioning, “Arrrgh I literally can FEEL their excitement through the screen 😩 Rane has my heart from the very start”.

“This is what genuine love for a movie/actor looks like.. no amount of PR can recreate this!!! And he’s wearing that suit,” said one.

About the re-release

Sanam Teri Kasam was originally released in 2016 as a romantic drama. Made on a budget of ₹14 crore, the film went on to earn only ₹9.1 crore at the domestic box office, following which it was labelled as a commercial failure. The film, which marked Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's Bollywood debut, re-released in cinemas on February 7.

Upon its re-release, the film surpassed its original collection in just two days, collecting ₹9.50 crore in India. It has outperformed new releases including Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa and Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, the actor spoke about the film getting a second chance. He said, “It is a very soothing feeling. This makes you believe in what Shah Rukh Khan sir said in Om Shanti Om—‘Agar sab thik na ho toh woh the end nahi, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’. I could resonate with that dialogue after nine years of trying, failing, and still trying again. It feels like a soothing ointment and justifies the dialogue Farah ma’am wrote in the film."