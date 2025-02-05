Sanam Teri Kasam star Mawra Hocane ties the knot with Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani, shares dreamy wedding pictures

Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, best known for her performance in the Bollywood movie Sanam Teri Kasam, has tied the knot with actor Ameer Gilani. The actor shared dreamy, romantic wedding photos on social media to announce the joyous news. Mawra Gilani shares her dreamy wedding photos with Ameer Gilani.(Instagram)

Mawra and Ameer's wedding pics

On Wednesday, Mawra Hocane surprised fans by sharing romantic photos from her wedding with Ameer Gilani. The pictures captured the couple hugging, smiling at each other, and even enjoying a romantic moment while gazing at the sky together. Sharing the photos, Mawra wrote, "And in the middle of chaos… I found you. BISMILLAH 5.2.25." While Mawra stunned in a light blue embroidered lehenga, Ameer opted for a black kurta-pajama for his big day.

Fans were overjoyed by the dreamy pictures and flooded the comment section with love for the newlyweds. One comment read, "MASHALLAHHH MY WHOLE HEART! 🥹🥹🥹🥹 You twoooooo!" Another fan wrote, "MY HEARTTT!! MashaAllah ❤️❤️❤️🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 Happily ever after." Another commented, "Omg, this is so beautiful! Congratulations, Mawra!" One fan called them their "favorite couple" and wrote, "O SO BEAUTIFUL, may you always be the happiest together 🥲🫶🏻 My favorite couple forever."

Mawra and Ameer's relationship

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani have shared the screen in television dramas like Sabaat and Neem, where their on-screen chemistry was adored by fans. Their social media posts and public appearances together fueled dating rumors, though neither of them ever confirmed their relationship. However, fans continued to ship them as a couple.

Mawra Hocane’s Bollywood debut

Mawra is among the Pakistani actors who impressed Indian audiences with her performance in the Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam. The film marked her debut in the industry alongside Harshvardhan Rane. The romantic drama, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, failed at the box office but later gained popularity on OTT platforms. Now, the film is set to re-release in theaters on February 7.