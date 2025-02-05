Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya refuses to answer question about Ibrahim Ali Khan and nepotism in viral video; watch

In January 2025, Akshay Kumar introduced a new face in Bollywood with his film Sky Force — the handsome and very energetic Veer Pahariya. Apart from his acting chops and his dance skills, especially in the party track Rang with Sara Ali Khan, another widely discussed attribute of the young actor on the internet was his PR. Many netizens seem to think that Veer’s PR team is working overtime in order to make social media believe that he’s the next ‘national crush’. Well, a viral clip from his recent interview has now gone viral, bringing Veer into the spotlight once again. Veer Pahariya and Ibrahim Ali Khan are the newest faces of Bollywood

In this video which has surfaced on the internet, the interviewer asks Veer Pahariya a question about Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan who is also starting his acting career in Bollywood this year. The journalist began by stating that Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions is launching Ibrahim. She went on to ask, “Aapko aisa nahi lag raha Karan Johar aisa purposely kar rahe hain? Unko aisa kaha jaata hai ki woh nepo kid ko hi launch kar rahe hain.” Before Veer could reply, someone from his team interjected. He turned around to say that he didn’t mind answering. However, Veer was told he didn’t need to answer this question.

In the end, Veer refused to answer and politely said they could leave this question for the next time. This video has now left the internet divided. Some are once again blaming his PR. For instance, one social media user claimed, “hmmmm well, honestly, this kinda looks made up n pre arranged from his team to get traction after the movie hype until his next venture,” whereas a comment read, “No idea about his real personality, he is just saying what is being told by the PR team.” However, some netizens have also come out in Veer’s support. One such fan defended him by asking, “Why you want to put someone in controversy by asking uncomfortable questions,” whereas another suggested, “I think he was ready to answer but his team refused to let him answer. Many times actors have to refrain from answering certain questions as per the instructions of their teams.”

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is all set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor with Nadaaniyan.