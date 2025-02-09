Harshvardhan Rane surprises happy fans at Sanam Teri Kasam re-release; internet says ‘so happy for him’. Watch

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's Bollywood debut, Sanam Teri Kasam, re-released in cinemas on February 7. Recently, Harshvardhan surprised his fans in theatres, interacting with them and posing for selfies. He posted a video of the interaction with fans on social media, and the internet is thrilled to see him receiving so much love. Harshvardhan Rane surprises fans in theatres as Sanam Teri Kasam re-releases.

Harshvardhan surprises fans in theatres

A Reddit user shared a video of Harshvardhan visiting theatres, dressed in the same suit his character Inder wore in the film's final scene. The caption read, "Harshvardhan Rane getting fan love in Sanam Teri Kasam re-release, 9 whole years after its original release!!" Fans were seen jumping with joy, screaming "I love you!", and fighting to shake hands with him as he surprised them.

Fans also expressed their happiness over Harshvardhan’s long-overdue recognition. One comment read, "Can't imagine what an actor feels when they get this kind of response after years of struggling." Another fan wrote, "So happy for him. What is mass? This is mass. If a film connects, it connects. People unabashedly love it—you don’t have to pay them to show up." A third user added, "Yeah, he deserves the credit for actively asking for a re-release. 'Apna time aayega' is apt for him."

Even Adah Sharma seemed to agree as she commented on his post, “Soooo well deserved.” Rahul Dev wrote, “Stay blessed.”

About Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release

Made on a budget of ₹14 crore, Sanam Teri Kasam was originally released in 2016 as a romantic drama but earned only ₹9.1 crore at the domestic box office, making it a commercial failure. However, upon its re-release, the film surpassed its original collection in just two days, collecting ₹9.50 crore in India. Notably, it also outperformed new releases like Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa and Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar.

Speaking about the film’s unexpected success, Harshvardhan told Free Press Journal, "It is a very soothing feeling. This makes you believe in what Shah Rukh Khan sir said in Om Shanti Om—‘Agar sab thik na ho toh woh the end nahi, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’. I could resonate with that dialogue after nine years of trying, failing, and still trying again. It feels like a soothing ointment and justifies the dialogue Farah ma’am wrote in the film."