Sanam Teri Kasam re-release surpasses original box office haul in just 2 days, beats new films Loveyapa-Badass Ravikumar

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's Sanam Teri Kasam, which failed to perform well at the box office during its initial run, has now surpassed its original collection in just two days of its re-release. In an interview with Free Press Journal, the actor reacted to the same and expressed his happiness. Harshvardhan Rane reacts to the success of Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release.

Sanam Teri Kasam re-release box office

Sanam Teri Karam was re-released on February 7 and opened to a great response at the box office. According to Sacnilk, on Friday, the film collected ₹4.25 crore net—more than three times its original opening day collection. On the second day, the film witnessed a jump of around 15%, earning approximately ₹5.25 crore, pushing the total to ₹9.50 crore, thus surpassing the original domestic collection in just 2 days. It has even performed better than new releases like Loveyapa ( ₹2.35 crore) and Badass Ravikumar ( ₹3.15 crore).

Harshvardhan calls it ‘soothing feeling’

When asked if he expected the film to perform well at the box office upon re-release, Harshvardhan said, "It is a very soothing feeling. This makes you believe in what Shah Rukh Khan sir said (in Om Shanti Om), ‘Agar sab thik na ho toh woh the end nahi hai, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.’ I could resonate with that dialogue after nine years of trying, failing, and still trying again. So, it is like a soothing ointment and justifies the dialogue that Farah ma’am had in the film."

About Sanam Teri Kasam

The 2016 romantic drama film, written and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, marked Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's Bollywood debut. The film is a modern rendition of the legends of Shiva-Sati and the novel Love Story by Erich Segal. Made on a budget of ₹14 crore, the film collected ₹9.1 crore at the domestic box office, ending up a flop.