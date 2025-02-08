Pak actor Mawra Hocane can't stop smiling as groom Ameer Gilani dances to Salman Khan's Saajanji Ghar Aaye at wedding

Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, known for her show Aahista Aahista and the Hindi film Sanam Teri Kasam, got married to Ameer Gilani in Lahore recently. Now, several videos of Ameer and other celebrities dancing to Bollywood songs have emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Sanam Teri Kasam star Mawra Hocane ties the knot with Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani, shares dreamy wedding pictures) Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani dated for a few years before tying the knot.

Ameer Gilani dances to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song

In a clipshared on X (formerly Twitter), Ameer danced to the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song Saajanji Ghar Aaye. The original song was picturised on actors Salman Khan and Kajol. In the video, Ameer was seen repeating steps done by Salman in the song. All the guests cheered and hooted for him. The video ended with Mawra smiling and hugging Ameer.

The clip was shared with the caption, "Ameer’s dance performance for Mawra and their hug at the end." Reacting to the video, a person said, "This is probably the bestest thing I’ve seen today! This is just so wholesome & cuteeee."

Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed grooves to Shahid Kapoor's song

In another clip, Mawra's sister Urwa Hocane and her husband-singer Farhan Saeed were seen dancing to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan. The original song starred Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Urwa also grooved to Shah Rukh and Preity Zinta's song Maahi Ve from the film Kal Ho Naa Ho.

About Mawra, Ameer

32-year-old Mawra and 28-year-old Ameer got married in a traditional ceremony surrounded by family and friends at Lahore Fort. The actor later shared the news on her Instagram with a series of pictures from her wedding. "In the middle of the chaos... I found you. Bismillah 5.2.25 #MawraAmeerHoGayi," Mawra wrote in the caption.

She posted a video from the wedding day. "Qubool Hai #MawraAmeerHoGayi," she said. Mawra was dressed in a light blue lehenga accessorised with floral embroidery, while Ameer opted for a dark green-coloured salwar kameez with a waistcoat and shawl. The couple met in 2020 when they were shooting for their show Sabaat and started dating. They also featured together in the 2023 drama Neem.

Mawra is a prominent name in Pakistani television and has been a part of several series, including Ik Tamanna Lahasil Si and Nikhar Gaye Gulab Sare. The actor also starred in the Pakistani drama film Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2. She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the romance drama film Sanam Teri Kasam, co-starring Harshvardhan Rane. Ameer is known for his work in TV series such as Very Filmy and Log Kia Kahengay.