Sat, Aug 23, 2025
Minimalist outfit making you feel underdressed? 3 jewellery pieces that turn your look from basic to stylish

ByAdrija Dey
Updated on: Aug 23, 2025 07:08 pm IST

From Angelina Jolie and Harry Styles to Zendaya, take a page from these celebs’ style books to see how simple outfits shine with transformative accessories.

Is your outfit too basic for the event? Or maybe the occasion demands a lot while your true style is minimalist and low-key? Sometimes people who prefer minimalist styles, whether casual or formal, intentionally tone down the energy for comfort, steering clear of glitzy extravaganza. But FOMO (fear of missing out) probably makes you feel like you are underdressed. The niggling doubt will always seep in when you see your peers dressed to the nines. But the good news is, you don’t need a flashy outfit to make an impression.

Celebs wear simple outfits but never look plain because jewellery comes to their rescue.(PC: Pinterest)
Celebs wear simple outfits but never look plain because jewellery comes to their rescue.(PC: Pinterest)

ALSO READ: Androgynous accessories are not going out of fashion: Complete your unisex look with these 3 essential jewellery pieces

So, if that sounds like you, then let your jewellery do all the talking for you. The right accessories take your pared-back look and refine it to a show-stopping, head-turning moment, all the while without requiring you to compromise with your understated, discreet vibes. Certain jewellery pieces do all the heavy-lifting for your ensemble.

Rhea Poddar Loyalka, a GIA-certified gemologist and Director at Ma Passion, shared with HT Lifestyle 3 jewellery pieces that can easily elevate your otherwise minimalist outfits.

Elaborating about the characteristics of minimalist styles, Rhea explained, “Minimalist fashion is not as much about wearing less as it is about wearing with intent. Simple silhouettes, muted colour palettes, and intentional details characterise the classic minimalist wardrobe.”

Along with Rhea’s suggestions, we have also curated some stylish celebrity looks for your reference, from Zendaya’s metallic hoops and Harry Styles’ signature pearl necklace to Angelina Jolie rocking a simple emerald pendant with a satin blouse at an event.

Here are some of the pieces, as recommended by Rhea:

1. Sculptural metal jewellery

Zendaya's sculptural metallic earrings, whether a standard hoop or the alternative avant-garde designs, all elevate her look with finesse. (PC: Pinterest)
Zendaya's sculptural metallic earrings, whether a standard hoop or the alternative avant-garde designs, all elevate her look with finesse. (PC: Pinterest)

  • Laid-back gold, silver, or platinum jewellery, in the shape of dainty hoops, stack rings, or chain-link chokers, elevates the outfit without overwhelming.
  • One sculptural earring is more contemporary than a whole set.
  • A dainty chain worn once or twice is enough to say it all, particularly when it slips out from underneath a structured neckline.
  • Jewellery with a structural edge, like a single ear cuff, a ring that wraps around two fingers, or a negative space bracelet gaining momentum.

2. Pearl necklace

  • Iconic minimalist staple.
  • Use uneven baroque pearls on thin wires or mismatched drops since they provide texture and understated luxury.

3. Gemstone jewellery

Angelina Jolie's satin blouse and leather bottomwear got an edge just by the presence of her emerald pendant.(PC: Pinterest)
Angelina Jolie's satin blouse and leather bottomwear got an edge just by the presence of her emerald pendant.(PC: Pinterest)

  • Gemstones in subdued tones, such as moonstones, aquamarines, or even soft sapphires, add colour and allow you to layer meaning into each look, especially when stones are chosen for personal significance or symbolic value.
  • A delicate pendant with a birthstone can become both an accent and a quiet statement.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
