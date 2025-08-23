Minimalist outfit making you feel underdressed? 3 jewellery pieces that turn your look from basic to stylish

Is your outfit too basic for the event? Or maybe the occasion demands a lot while your true style is minimalist and low-key? Sometimes people who prefer minimalist styles, whether casual or formal, intentionally tone down the energy for comfort, steering clear of glitzy extravaganza. But FOMO (fear of missing out) probably makes you feel like you are underdressed. The niggling doubt will always seep in when you see your peers dressed to the nines. But the good news is, you don’t need a flashy outfit to make an impression. Celebs wear simple outfits but never look plain because jewellery comes to their rescue.(PC: Pinterest)

So, if that sounds like you, then let your jewellery do all the talking for you. The right accessories take your pared-back look and refine it to a show-stopping, head-turning moment, all the while without requiring you to compromise with your understated, discreet vibes. Certain jewellery pieces do all the heavy-lifting for your ensemble.

Rhea Poddar Loyalka, a GIA-certified gemologist and Director at Ma Passion, shared with HT Lifestyle 3 jewellery pieces that can easily elevate your otherwise minimalist outfits.

Elaborating about the characteristics of minimalist styles, Rhea explained, “Minimalist fashion is not as much about wearing less as it is about wearing with intent. Simple silhouettes, muted colour palettes, and intentional details characterise the classic minimalist wardrobe.”

Along with Rhea’s suggestions, we have also curated some stylish celebrity looks for your reference, from Zendaya’s metallic hoops and Harry Styles’ signature pearl necklace to Angelina Jolie rocking a simple emerald pendant with a satin blouse at an event.

Here are some of the pieces, as recommended by Rhea:

1. Sculptural metal jewellery

Zendaya's sculptural metallic earrings, whether a standard hoop or the alternative avant-garde designs, all elevate her look with finesse. (PC: Pinterest)

Laid-back gold, silver, or platinum jewellery, in the shape of dainty hoops, stack rings, or chain-link chokers, elevates the outfit without overwhelming.

One sculptural earring is more contemporary than a whole set.

A dainty chain worn once or twice is enough to say it all, particularly when it slips out from underneath a structured neckline.

Jewellery with a structural edge, like a single ear cuff, a ring that wraps around two fingers, or a negative space bracelet gaining momentum.

2. Pearl necklace

Iconic minimalist staple.

Use uneven baroque pearls on thin wires or mismatched drops since they provide texture and understated luxury.

3. Gemstone jewellery

Angelina Jolie's satin blouse and leather bottomwear got an edge just by the presence of her emerald pendant.(PC: Pinterest)