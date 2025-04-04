Androgynous accessories are not going out of fashion: Complete your unisex look with these 3 essential jewellery pieces

Gender-fluid and androgynous styles are all the rage, with more and more unisex designs appearing in runway collections. This isn’t a new trend, and if you take a peek into your wardrobe, you might find that many of your everyday outfits are already unisex. From casual graphic tees to classic denim pieces like jeans and jackets, men’s and women’s fashion often overlaps. But if your accessories game in unisex fashion is a bit weak, don’t worry; this list has all the unisex jewelry essentials you need. Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone set the bar high for layering chunky interlocking chains.(Pinterest)

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's blinding diamond necklace with dapper outfit for IPL 2025 opening ceremony steals the show. Pics

Chunky chains

Kiara Advani and Deepika Padukone wore different types of chunky chains for a definitive visual interest.(Pinterest)

Chunky chains are a classic in androgynous style. You can style it in two ways. Whether you layer varying lengths like Deepika Padukone or wear a standalone maximalist chain with a slim base chain like Kiara Advani, you’re sure to ace the look.

Men, take inspo from Ranveer Singh, who stacked an interlocked ball chain with a choker chain (twinning with his partner), or if you wish to go more low-key, then consider a peekaboo style, where you tuck the chain in.

For another look, take inspo from Babil Khan, who paired a chunky rope-style chain with a mid-length regular chain. Like him, you can experiment with different textures to add depth and character to your style. Consider adding different types of chunky chains to create all sorts of looks with creative stacking.

Dr Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director, PNG Jewellers, explained more about the types of gender-fluid chains and said, “Chunky, bold, and rectangular patterns in chains have become a unisex must-have, their striking yet understated charm drawing it as a viable option for daily wear."

Talking more about the varying types, he elaborated, "Symbolisms such as interlocking hexagons and Orion loops are synced to suit unisex fashion, especially in everyday wear chains that enhance aggressive formal styles. For a more daring look, chokers using ball chains and imperial arch designs are increasing in popularity, especially when used to match high-neck formal or semi-formal attire. The layering of short gold chains and medium-sized Cuban platinum chains is a bit of an edgy touch that brings a lot of effortlessly stylish flair. For women, these gold unisex models look lovely layered over more intricately designed necklaces, ideal for evening occasions or cocktail parties. Younger generations particularly like combining gold and platinum chains, harmonizing the cool-tinted sophistication of platinum with gold's warmth.”

Minimalist bracelets

While gender-fluid accessories are bold and maximalist, bracelets lean towards the opposite spectrum, becoming sleeker, more refined, and adorned with subtle embellishments. Delicate designs like tennis bracelets are gaining popularity, adding a touch of understated elegance to an otherwise statement-heavy aesthetic. If not a tennis bracelet, consider going for any sleek bracelet.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a diamond bracelet.(Pinterest)

Signet ring

These flat-top rings fit seamlessly into androgynous fashion, striking the perfect balance between masculine edge and feminine elegance. The decorative aspect on the flat-top makes to versatile for all styles. It also goes back to the chunky side of unisex accessorising game.