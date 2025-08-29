Which Bollywood star won Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 fashion crown? Sufi Motiwala chooses this actor as the undeniable winner

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: What are celebs wearing this festive season? Fashion critic Sufi Motiwala reviewed celebrity fashion choices during Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 festivities. He evaluated outfits worn by everyone from Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday to Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar and expressed strong likes and dislikes for not only their clothes but also their jewellery and overall styling. Also read | Nita Ambani proves emeralds are a woman's best friend as she decks up in statement jewels and saree for Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Sharvari Wagh to Kangana Ranaut and Genelia D'Souza's recent ethnic looks. (Instagram/ Sharvari Wagh, Haseena Shaikh and Genelia Deshmukh)

In the video he posted on Instagram on August 28, Sufi also named a 'winner' for this festive season. Read on to find out who that celebrity is and also Sufi's take on the latest celebrity fashion amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh fail to impress?

He shared about actor Janhvi Kapoor's orange skirt look: “This outfit single-handedly ruined my liking for Janhvi Kapoor's style.” Speaking of Ananya Panday's ivory kurta set, Sufi said 'it looked sad'. About Esha Deol's bright blue lehenga and kurti set, he said, “Luminous almost lalten-y vibe from the fabric. No.”

Moving on to actor Bhumi Pednekar's teal and golden saree look, Sufi said, “This waistband and the jewellery. Yes.” About Nushrratt Bharuccha's flowing pale pink anarkali set, the fashion commentator said, “What's with all these wrinkled kurtis? Like why are they all so sad and just like flouncy or whatever?”

Commenting on Rakul Preet Singh's magenta ethnic look, he added, “What's with all this rani pink? Can we leave that in 2020? It's triggering. Lovely jewellery set again though.” Reacting to another Janhvi Kapoor look from Param Sundari promotions in a floral white kurta set, he said, “Is this some sort of crazy method dressing that I'm just not aware of.”

Genelia D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, Sharvari Wagh are best-dressed

He lauded Genelia D'Souza and actor-husband Riteish Deshmukh's traditional look and said, “This is giving like hardcore Marathi; slay guys... like I want to be invited to this puja. Mr Riteish and Genelia, can I please be invited?” Sufi also loved actor Sonali Bendre's pale pink saree looks and said, “The prettiest of them all.”

He praised Mrunal Thakur's white and silver look, saying, “Love this kurti. And is that a traditional capri? Is that a capri?” About Jacqueline Fernandez's layered lehenga paired with metallic choli and dupatta, he said, “I don't get it, but I like it. I don't get it, but she looks pretty.” He also praised Sharvari Wagh's simple yet stunning saree look and said, “Sharvari just gets it – she knows who she is, she knows what she's giving and she gives it to you correctly.”

Who were the most stylish men this festive season?

About actor Aditya Roy Kapur's beige kurta and jacket look, Sufi said, “Okay, whatever. Hello.” Sharing his opinion on Vijay Varma and Arjun Kapoor's ethnic looks, he added, “Loving the lungies on men. Honey, the styling is eating it up. Be honest. For the first time in history, Arjun Kapoor is eating up Vijay Varma.”

However, Sufi was not a fan of actor Ranbir Kapoor's floral kurta, and said, “I feel sorry for this man. I mean that jutti (footwear) with this kurti and this pyjama — visual nightmare.” About filmmaker Karan Johar's heavy kurta and dupatta look, Sufi said, “Those two big a** rings are like staring me in the eye and I love it. I love stealing.”

Who was the best-dressed celebrity?

Sufi concluded, “And my winner for the Ganpati extravaganza is Miss Kangana Ranaut.” The actor-politician wore a beige and pink saree look for an event. The saree was a handloom piece from the weavers of Assam.

