Janhvi Kapoor’s orange mini-skirt at Param Sundari screening leaves fans with mixed feelings: ‘New bride on honeymoon’

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has been serving gorgeous traditional looks since the last few weeks while promoting her upcoming film Param Sundari. Also starring Sidharth Malhotra, the rom com follows the love story of a Punjabi boy from Delhi and a half Tamilian-half Malayalam girl from Kerala. It seemed like Janhvi was method dressing like her character Sundari. That is, up until last night when she stepped out for a special screening of her film decked in an orange shimmery sequin mini-skirt paired with a white t-shirt that said ‘I’m coconuts about you’. She chose to accessorise with green, pink and orange bangles, a waist chain and opted for green heels. The look was different and left the internet divided. Janhvi Kapoor at Param Sundari screening(Yogen Shah)

While Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit choice for the day had too much going on according to netizens, her co-star Sidharth Malhotra aka Param was dressed minimally in a royal blue corduroy shirt and a pair of denim jeans. Well, Janhvi reminded some netizens of ‘newly wed brides on their honeymoon’. One such internet user claimed, “it's giving one very specific newly married bride on her overseas honeymoon who still wants to look traditional. mummy ji approved,” whereas another agreed and wrote, “Average bahu in Maldives for honeymoon.” Describing Janhvi and Sidharth, another social media user wrote, “One is overly dressed like a girl on honeymoon who wears bangles to look mummy ji approved and the other one is dressed like a normie millennial who is going to hang out with his guy friends at a mall in 2017.”

However, some fans lauded Janhvi for thinking out of the box and trying on something different instead of following societal norms. For instance, a social media user gushed, “I like it . What's wrong with this ?! She is just trying something new,” whereas another wrote, “I think she looks good and kinda like her experimenting. On the other side, Sid looks boring like always.🙂” A fan pointed out, “I don’t hate it. It’s 2000s music albums coded. Just Something fun,” while a comment read, “Bold and experimental. Reminds me of those 90s kids trying fusion fashion with ethnic skirts and casual tees in college. I remember it was rebel fashion for us( a millennial here)This is just the genz version lol. Her fashion sense is good, I like her better in indian wear. She is naturally very beautiful. And if she wishes to enhance her features, it's her wish and her choice. But I do wish she sees that she is very pretty naturally.”

While Janhvi’s look left netizens divided, early reviews of Param Sundari suggest that the film is an entertaining watch. Directed by Tushar Jalota and backed by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the rom com will arrive in theatres tomorrow on August 29.