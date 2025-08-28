Param Sundari First Reviews: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra present a happy, fun, feel good film; ‘Chemistry 15/10’

One of the most awaited films this year is Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s north meets south love story, Param Sundari. Apart from the romance and comedy that the Tushar Jalota directorial offers, audiences are extremely excited about seeing the fresh lead pair together for the first time ever. So far, Sidharth and Janhvi have been killing it during promotions. Meanwhile, their chemistry in the film’s songs, especially Sonu Nigam’s Pardesiya and Bheegi Saree helmed by Shreya Ghoshal and Adnan Sami, has been nothing short of magical. Well, according to early reviews, Param Sundari is an entertaining watch and yes, Sidharth and Janhvi’s pairing is a big reason behind it. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in Param Sundari

Last night, makers hosted a special screening of Param Sundari in Mumbai ahead of the film's release. Soon after, influencer, blogger and celebrity friend Simone Khambatta shared, “Rom Com at its BEST! 🤍 In frame with the proud director. @tusharjalota! There is nothing not to love about Param Sundari. It's a super feel good movie🥰 And is highly entertaining! Congratulations @maddockfilms.” Along with a reel featuring the lead stars, Simone went on to add, “Chemistry 15/10! And I have to say, @janhvikapoor has NEVER looked better. @tusharjalota you've created such a magical, fun and gorgeous on screen couple with @sidmalhotra and Janhvi. Such a happy, funny, adorable, feel good film 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 @sharadakarki GO WATCH IT GUYS!!!!”

Param Sundari movie review

The next Param Sundari review came from assistant director Sonali Rattan Deshmukh, who shared, “Param was a charmer and Sundari is fire! Always cheering for you @tusharjalota - all the right Rom com feels! And the music 🥰 Kill it at the movies😘.”

Well, these first reviews of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s film Param Sundari will definitely raise expectations online. Also starring Manjot Singh and Sanjay Kapoor, backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock, the film is set to arrive in theatres tomorrow on August 29. Are you excited to witness Param Sachdev and Thekkepattu Sundari Damodaram Pillai’s love story?