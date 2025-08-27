Ananya Panday welcomes Ganpati Bappa at home with family in simple white kurta set; it can be yours for this price

Ganesh Chaturthi is here, and Bollywood knows how to celebrate it in style! Ananya Panday welcomed Ganpati Bappa home alongside her family in a heartwarming celebration. The 26-year-old actor shared glimpses of the festivities with her Instagram family, looking stunning in elegant traditional attire. (Also read: Ananya Panday’s Mykonos wardrobe shines with glamorous mini dresses and sultry beach looks. See pics ) Ananya Panday stuns in ivory kurta set for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. (Instagram/@ananyapanday)

About Ananya Panday's Ganesh Chaturthi look

Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote in her caption, "Welcome home my favouritestttt Bappa!" For the traditional occasion, she embraced her ethnic side, opting for a crisp white kurta set. Let's take a closer look at her outfit and take some style notes.

Ananya's kurta comes in an enchanting ivory shade and features a deep neckline adorned with contrasting golden and pink embroidery. The bell-bottom full sleeves add a chic factor, while the subtle sequin work throughout elevates the festive vibe. She paired it with a beautifully embroidered border dupatta and matching straight-fit pants, completing her elegant ethnic look.

How much her outfit costs

If you loved Ananya's outfit and want to bring that festive charm into your own wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her entire ensemble is from Surily G's Inara collection. You can add this exquisite kurta to your festive wardrobe for Rs. 44,500.

For accessories, Ananya kept it minimal, styling her look with multiple stud earrings and rings adorning her fingers. Her makeup was subtle, featuring nude eyeshadow, perfectly defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, and a nude lipstick. She completed the look with her luscious tresses styled in soft curls, left loose with a middle parting, perfectly finishing off her elegant ethnic look.

On the work front

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2. Up next, she will be seen in the Karan Johar-backed romantic drama Chaand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni, which also stars Lakshya in the lead. She also has Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in the pipeline, reuniting on-screen with Kartik Aaryan. The film is currently in production and is slated for a 2026 release.