Ananya Panday looks angelic in 3-tiered black dress at Chanel Cruise show at Lake Como. See pics

Ananya Panday attended the Chanel Cruise 2025/26 show at Lake Como, Italy, on April 29. The Kesari 2 actor looked nothing short of stunning as she stepped out in a chic black three-tiered dress. In the pictures, Ananya truly looked like a vision, proving once again that when it comes to fashion, she knows exactly how to make heads turn. Let’s take a closer look at her glamorous ensemble for the event. (Also read: Even Ananya Panday's simple tank top costs ₹26K: Here's how to copy her look from outing with BFF Suhana Khan ) Ananya Panday shines in chic three-tiered black dress at Chanel Cruise 2025/26 show. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday rocks stylish midi dress for Chanel show

Ananya skipped the elaborate floor-length gowns and embraced a more youthful, fashion-forward look with a chic midi dress that perfectly reflects her Gen Z aesthetic. She wore a stunning Métiers d’Art couture look that featured a deep V-neckline, beautifully adorned with silver shiny sequin work and a structured buttoned bodice.

The dress also came with full sleeves that had sequined hems, adding just the right amount of sparkle, along with stylish side pockets that brought in a modern twist. The highlight of the ensemble was the three-tiered skirt, each layer delicately finished with a silver shiny hemline, creating a playful yet polished silhouette.

She accessorised her look with statement earrings, a diamond ring on her finger, and a pair of stylish black strappy heels. Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and soft nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a middle parting, she completed her glam look to perfection.

About Chanel Cruise 2025/26 show

According to Chanel’s official website, the CHANEL Cruise 2025/26 collection was presented at the iconic Villa d’Este, nestled along the picturesque banks of Lake Como, Italy. The show served as an ode to cinematic glamour and the sheer joy of dressing up to be seen.