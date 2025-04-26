Even Ananya Panday's simple tank top costs 26K: Here's how to copy her look from outing with BFF Suhana Khan

Ananya Panday stepped out for a brunch date with her BFF Suhana Khan on April 25 in Mumbai, serving up some major style goals. The 26-year-old actor is a total fashionista, and every time she heads out, she makes sure the fashion police sit up and take notes. Her recent outing was an easy-breezy take on Gen Z fashion, proving you don't have to go over the top to look stylish. Let's decode her look and steal some style inspiration. (Also read: Ananya Panday’s stylish butter yellow outfit is perfect for summer: Here’s how much it will cost you to copy her look ) Ananya Panday showcases breezy summer style in chic top and flared pants combo. (Instagram)

Decoding Ananya Panday's stylish look

Ananya chose a cool pastel palette, perfect for summer. She wore a baby blue knit tank top featuring sleeveless detailing, a square neckline, and a chic handkerchief hemline. She styled it with high-waisted white flared pants, keeping the vibe fresh and breezy. Adding to the luxe factor, she paired her outfit with white Chanel sandals, yellow Kelly bag and completed the look with classic Celine sunglasses.

How much does her outfit cost?

If you loved Ananya's look and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her top is from the shelves of the brand Courrèges and comes with a price tag of $307, which is approximately ₹26,207.

In terms of makeup, Ananya kept it soft and minimal. She opted for nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a swipe of nude lipstick. With her luscious locks left loose in a middle partition, she perfectly finished off her chic look.

On the work front

On the professional front, Ananya recently appeared in Kesari Chapter 2 with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Backed by Karan Johar, the film hit theatres on April 18 and is generating a lot of excitement among fans.