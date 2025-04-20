Ananya Panday’s stylish butter yellow outfit is perfect for summer: Here’s how much it will cost you to copy her look

Ananya Panday is here to brighten up your feed in the dreamiest shade of the season – 'butter yellow'. The soft, summery hue has taken over everything from designer runways to celebrity wardrobes, and Ananya's latest look is a perfect guide on how to style it right. Ananya Panday dazzles in a ₹ 13,900 co-ord set, featuring a vibrant yellow top and skirt.(Instagram)

For a recent advertisement, the actor, seen recently in Kesari 2, slipped into a vibrant yellow ensemble that screams easy-breezy summer fashion goals. Let's decode her look and find out how much it costs. (Also read: Ananya Panday opens Lakme Fashion Week 2025 as showstopper for Anamika Khanna in stunning silver-blue ensemble. See pics )

Decoding Ananya's stylish yellow summer look

Ananya's sunshine yellow ensemble is the epitome of summer chic. The outfit features a top with a daring deep plunging neckline, beautifully complemented by tie-on detailing. The long, fit-and-flare sleeves, adorned with delicate dangling shells on the hemline, bring a breezy feel to the look. Pairing it with a matching skirt, Ananya nails the flattering wrap silhouette, accentuating her figure. The uneven hemline, also embellished with delicate shells, gives off the perfect coastal, beachy feel.

How much her outfit costs

If you loved Ananya's breezy summer look and are curious about the price tag, we've got you covered. Her chic co-ord set is from the shelves of the brand Gaia. Both the top and skirt are priced at ₹6,950 each, bringing the total cost of her outfit to ₹13,900.

She accessorised her look with oversized metallic hoop earrings and a pair of brown gladiator flats. For her makeup, Ananya kept it fresh and dewy with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, softly blushed cheeks, and a swipe of nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses were parted down the middle and left open, with a small section braided to add a playful touch.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. Produced by Karan Johar, the film was released on April 18 and is creating quite a buzz among fans.